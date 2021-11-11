Access to dashboard "Inventory / Asset Inventory" Prisma Cloud

This article was written by Emmanuel Nwankwo, a Palo Alto Networks Customer Success Engineer. Reducing the number of alerts is a very crucial step to increasing the security posture of your cloud environment. An excessive number of alerts can quickly become unmanageable. To assist you with this issue, you can easily have Prisma Cloud automatically resolve policy violations, such as misconfigured security groups. You can swiftly get this done by configuring Prisma Cloud for automated remediation!
Comments / 0