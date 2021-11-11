Access to dashboard "Inventory / Asset Inventory" Prisma Cloud

Prisma Cloud newbie here. I'm trying to figure out why the vulnerability scan for functions in Prisma Cloud does not detect changes to a CVE that was fixed in a dependency of an Azure function app in our environment. It does detect the Azure function in question, so the connection to Azure seems to be in order. The function is written in javascript, so I assume prisma cloud should be scanning the package.json/package-lock.json files to determine dependencies. But the only way I get Prisma Cloud to detect a change to the status of the CVE is by removing and re-adding the Azure scope of the function scan.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO