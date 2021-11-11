CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic: Where healing is the priority

ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Center, healing is the priority. For more than 40 years Dr. Marvin Borsand has been helping patients heal after surgery and in that time he has used a number of healing aids, but nothing has been as effective...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Safe and effective wound healing preparation reaches Clinical Phase II

APO-2 (Aposec) is a secretome-based trial preparation derived from stressed peripheral blood mononuclear cells. APO-2 was shown to be safe and effective in a multinational Phase I study in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (non-healing foot ulcers). The Data Safety Monitoring Board has therefore recommended continuation into a Phase II clinical trial. This represents a major success for the wound healing preparation developed at MedUni Vienna.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Cryonics Clinics: Where People Sleep and Wake Up in the Future

Cryogenically frozen dead people are held preserved in a clinic at Scottsdale, Arizona in the hope that maybe someday science would be advanced enough to bring them back to life. This unique cryonics clinic is run by Alcor Life Extension Foundation, and surprisingly, many people, including some famous personalities like PayPal co-founder Peter Theil, are actually spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their bodies preserved here after death.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ssnewstelegram.com

Hyperbaric oxygen treatment available

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy was first used in the military to treat divers and flyers with ‘the bends’ and altitude sickness. Scientific study has shown benefits of hyperbaric oxygen for many common medical conditions. Diabetic wounds, chronic infections in the bone and failed amputation flaps are common approved indications for hyperbaric oxygen treatment.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ABC 15 News

Probiotics could help some COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms

PHOENIX — About 12,000,000 people are considered COVID-19 long-haulers and are suffering side effects from the virus, even months later. A new study shows taking probiotics could be a treatment. The study, published in a Swedish medicine journal, followed patients with brain fog and muscle soreness from COVID-19. After 14...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Therapy#Sonoran Living#Rx O2 Hyperbaric Clinic
ABC 15 News

UArizona researchers closer to developing pain drug that cuts opioids' addictiveness

University of Arizona researchers say they are closer to developing a pain relief treatment that dramatically diminishes the danger of opioids. The research is focused on a new compound created at UArizona’s Health Sciences department that reduces the sensation of pain by regulating a biological channel linked to pain, the university said.
SCIENCE
ABC 15 News

Burns Dentistry offering FREE, same day dentistry for Veterans

Burns Dentistry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Burns Dentistry is offering free, same day dentistry for Veterans on Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. All veterans are welcome and services include composite fillings, cleanings and extractions. We all donate our time for this event as...
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy