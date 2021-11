In eight derbies since Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tenure began, Manchester United have lost only twice to Manchester City. How the besieged manager would love even a draw – there has been one in those eight – against the champions at Old Trafford because a defeat, particularly a heavy one, would lead to more demands that the Norwegian is sacked. Pep Guardiola may look at how Liverpool demolished United 5-0 – by driving through a fragile midfield and defence – and inform his side to do the same. Jamie Jackson.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO