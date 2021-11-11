CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Deer Vision Insights for Hunters to Stay Hidden

By DDH Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does deer vision compare to ours? They don’t see like Superman,...

Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

5 BIG mistakes deer hunters make

Many deer hunters — even mostly unsuccessful ones — get stuck in their ways, and rarely change their behaviors or tactics. And most would be more successful if they’d simply make a few small changes. These five deer hunting mistakes will kill a deer hunt. Avoid making them and your chance of success will climb.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

New York Still Hunter Arrowed This 20-Point “Houdini” Buck in the Adirondacks

There’s a modest, 400-acre hunting lease in Essex County, New York, that has 15 members. But fortunately for Colt Russell of Ticonderoga, only a couple of those members bowhunt the lease. This often gives him a jump on on the season, as it did this year. Russell is a 25-year-old who prefers to hunt whitetails in the big woods of the Adirondacks the old fashioned way: by stalking them. He spends lots of time in the woods, still hunting with his bow.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home. Now the boys are looking for a forever home together. Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding. Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both...
PETS
fox32chicago.com

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Why Buck Tarsal is the Deadliest Scent in the Deer Woods

One morning in early November, I smoked an 8-pointer with my muzzleloader and got on the blood trail. I could smell his rankness as I tracked, and when I found him a short way ahead, I covered my nose with my sleeve and thought, Man, you stink. The deer’s hocks were wet and black as motor oil. I rolled him over, held my breath and started gutting.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

4 Public Land Gun Hunting Tactics

When you put the upfront time into mapping out a public land gun hunting strategy, it pays off 100 times over! Follow these four tactics from Steve Bartylla when hunting a new spot on pressured ground. Hunt ‘em Big. Season 7. Episode 11.
TV & VIDEOS
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Deer Hunters… Helpful Videos for Gutting, Skinning and Quartering Deer

This is a special week for Minnesota deer hunters. Although many have already been hunting with bow, crossbow or through the youth deer hunt or special hunts in high density areas, the actual traditional deer hunting opener for gun hunting takes place this Saturday in Minnesota. It is a special time to get in nature, continue long standing traditions and for some, even shoot a deer. Hardcore deer hunters are probably dialed in when it comes to taking care of the animal after the harvest, but even skilled hunters can pick up some nice pointers through these nicely done videos put out by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Checking for CWD in Hunting Scents

CWD is a sad end for many deer, which is why hunting scent manufacturers are following strict standards to ensure CWD is not present in their scents. Watch how Tink’s is helping to stop the spread of CWD in deer in this episode of HuntTech. Season 1. Episode 45.
PETS
Smithsonian

A Rare Look Inside the Nests of Declining Prairie Songbirds

This update was written by Smithsonian Fellow Andrew Dreelin with contributions from ecologist Andy Boyce and professor Holly Jones. The region where I work in Montana is one of the last places where extensive prairie remains, making it crucial for grassland bird conservation. To protect bird populations, we need to know about nest success: what percentage of nests successfully fledge chicks? (Fledging is when a young bird leaves the nest after developing flight feathers.) How does nest success change based on habitat characteristics or the presence of other animals?
WILDLIFE
mountaintimes.info

Hunters asked to help collect deer teeth

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the November 13-28 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
ANIMALS
Pine And Lakes News

Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations

Minnesota deer hunters can use an online questionnaire to report wildlife they see during each hunt. Data from the observation survey will provide a helpful comparison to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ population estimates for various species. Using a mobile device or desktop computer, hunters enter information on the...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips For Hunting Whitetail Deer In The Rain

Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Big Buck Report: Monster Georgia Non-Typical Buck in Full Velvet

This deer never shed its velvet or rack in 2020. It stayed in velvet and kept on growing. Last season, Georgia deer hunter Benny Overholt passed a good non-typical buck in velvet that he estimated to be five years old. The deer walked within 10 yards of his tree stand,...
ANIMALS
wbrc.com

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Bear Bites Wisconsin Treestand Hunter

We’ve all seen video footage of bears climbing up trees occupied by treestand hunters, but this is the first time I’ve heard of a hunter being bitten by a bear while in his stand. According to Kare11.com, Dalton Roach was hunting in Wisconsin for deer when he spotted a 250-...
ANIMALS

