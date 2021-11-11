Deer Vision Insights for Hunters to Stay Hidden

This is a special week for Minnesota deer hunters. Although many have already been hunting with bow, crossbow or through the youth deer hunt or special hunts in high density areas, the actual traditional deer hunting opener for gun hunting takes place this Saturday in Minnesota. It is a special time to get in nature, continue long standing traditions and for some, even shoot a deer. Hardcore deer hunters are probably dialed in when it comes to taking care of the animal after the harvest, but even skilled hunters can pick up some nice pointers through these nicely done videos put out by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Comments / 17