Brandon Mowry will not be back as Knoch’s football coach. The South Butler School District released a statement Tuesday announcing the move. “At this time, we have made the decision to move in a new direction with our football program,” the statement read.“We feel it is in the best interest of our football program and student athletes to open the position and search for a new head football coach. We would like to thank Brandon Mowry for not only the work he has done these last three seasons as the head coach but also for his many years of service to Knoch football as an assistant coach.”

BUTLER, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO