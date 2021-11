The absence of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green could have a negative effect on the scoring attack of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. More than a week has passed since the Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the season. A “miscommunication” between wideout A.J. Green and quarterback Kyler Murray resulted in an interception that cost the team a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Arizona’s hopes for an undefeated campaign had gone up in flames, and many blamed Green for the unfortunate occurrence.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO