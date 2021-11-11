CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joc Pederson’s pearls make their way to the Baseball Hall of Fame

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Photos: Braves, Astros stars work out ahead of World Series Game 1 Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson watches during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series on Tuesday between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COOPERSTOWN, NY — They became the calling card of Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson and adopted by fans as a good luck charm.

The pearls. It has to be the pearls.

The specially designed pearl necklace worn by Pederson during the second half of the baseball season and throughout the playoffs joined the ever growing list of all things Braves that have made their way to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

If you find yourself in upstate New York this weekend, you can get a photo taken with them.

The pearls join a lengthy list of items from the series that have made their way to New York.

According to Major League Baseball, this is the list of Braves memorabilia now in the hall along with the pearls.

  • Spikes worn by Braves Game 6 starter Max Fried, who pitched six shutout innings to earn the victory
  • Batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Jorge Soler Bat used by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in Game 6 when he doubled and homered
  • Glove used by NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario
  • Spikes worn in Game 6 by Braves reliever Will Smith, who did not allow a run in 11 Postseason appearances
  • Cap worn in Game 6 by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
  • Jersey worn in Games 1 and 2 by Braves manager Brian Snitker

Pederson has been one of the more visible Braves players since the series ended Nov. 2.

This past weekend, he and the Braves mascot Blooper were honored at the University of Georgia game vs. Missouri in front of a packed house at Sanford Stadium.

The 29-year old outfielder recently declined his mutual contract option with the Braves, taking a $2.5 million buyout. That doesn’t mean he can’t resign with the Braves, but it does make him a free agent available to take the best deal for him.

He’s been somewhat of a good luck charm since he’s been a part of the past two World Series winners. In seven major league seasons, the left-handed hitting Pederson has hit for a .232 average with 148 home runs and 364 RBI while playing all three outfield positions.

