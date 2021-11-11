Nasr and Cadillac lead first Petit Le Mans practice session

As the time winds down, the Motul Petit Le Mans is heating up. Drivers aren’t waiting for the last hour to race, they’re going now. It started in GTLM with Kevin Estre in the No. 97 Porsche attacking Nick Tandy in the No. 4 Corvette with 8h,14m complete. Estre got alongside, but then found himself on the outside, the two cars made contact and Estre was pushed off. That allowed Mathieu Jaminet into second in the No. 79 WeatherTech Porsche. For a moment it looked like Jaminet might make a move on Tandy as well, but settled in behind while Estre had to make a call to the pits for tires. At the end of the hour, after each car pitted for tires and full fill, Tandy and Jaminet were alone in their fight, although Estre was in front, off-sequence. Jaminet got out of the pits just in front of the Corvette, but on cold tires, and the Corvette was back in front by the end of the lap.

