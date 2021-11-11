CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Nasr and Cadillac lead first Petit Le Mans practice session

By Richard S. James
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelipe Nasr made the first statement in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi battle for the title, setting fast time for the first Motul Petit Le Mans practice session in the Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac shortly before halfway in the hour-long session. Only the next three cars were within a second...

racer.com

Related
accesswdun.com

Action Express team scores emotional Petit Le Mans pole

In his last qualifying attempt with Action Express Racing, Felipe Nasr was at his best. Nasr recorded the fastest lap Friday in qualifying for the 24th Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, putting himself and teammate Pipo Derani closer to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers’ title in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

10-hour fight to the finish: Wayne Taylor Racing vs Action Express

One of the closest battles for a championship that sports car racing has seen comes down to 10 hours. The outcome of the Motul Petit Le Mans will determine whether Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05, or Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac, take the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Daytona Prototype international title. It’s nearly as simple as whichever finishes in front of the other is the champion.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Mazda Win Petit Le Mans in Team's Final IMSA Race

The final race of Mazda's current factory IMSA program got off to a rough start. An early mechanical issue put the car three laps down with just under seven hours left in the ten-hour race. In most categories, that could be day over. In IMSA, though, wave-arounds got the car back on the lead lap in the closing hours. Harry Tincknell did everything else.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Long
Person
Bruno Spengler
Person
Gabriel Aubry
Person
Felipe Nasr
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Ricky Taylor
Person
Nick Tandy
Person
Spencer Pigot
Person
Kamui Kobayashi
NBC Sports

Final IMSA 2021 results, points standings after Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta

IMSA points, results Petit Le Mans: The 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship concluded at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where there were two happy farewells. Harry Tincknell won in Mazda’s last start in the DPi class, completing 410 laps on the road course over 10 hours and finishing 3.29 seconds ahead of Felipe Nasr.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Petit Le Mans Hour 9: MSR Acura loses overall lead with one hour to go

As the time winds down, the Motul Petit Le Mans is heating up. Drivers aren’t waiting for the last hour to race, they’re going now. It started in GTLM with Kevin Estre in the No. 97 Porsche attacking Nick Tandy in the No. 4 Corvette with 8h,14m complete. Estre got alongside, but then found himself on the outside, the two cars made contact and Estre was pushed off. That allowed Mathieu Jaminet into second in the No. 79 WeatherTech Porsche. For a moment it looked like Jaminet might make a move on Tandy as well, but settled in behind while Estre had to make a call to the pits for tires. At the end of the hour, after each car pitted for tires and full fill, Tandy and Jaminet were alone in their fight, although Estre was in front, off-sequence. Jaminet got out of the pits just in front of the Corvette, but on cold tires, and the Corvette was back in front by the end of the lap.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

The Day After: 8 Big Stories From Motul Petit Le Mans

There was a little bit of everything in the last major sports car race of the season, the Motul Petit Le Mans, held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on November 13 as the finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Crashes, close passes, passes that weren’t that close, and a lot of tight racing.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imsa#Dpi#Motul Petit Le Mans#Michelin Raceway Road#Konica#Acuras#Jdc#Ligier#0 265#Weathertech
Racing News

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs reacts to slur from Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch used a slur after Martinsville Speedway; NASCAR requires him to take sensitivity training. Tensions ran high after the race at Martinsville Speedway. The playoff elimination finale for the NASCAR Cup Series brought the drama to the half-mile short track, as expected. After the race, multiple drivers were involved...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Don’t ignore today’s ‘major announcement’

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make a “major announcement” regarding the future of their NASCAR Cup Series team later today. One of the major changes to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup for the 2022 season is the addition of Brad Keselowski to the team currently known as Roush Fenway Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR will be losing a second Cup team after 2021

As has been speculated for a few months, StarCom Racing will be on their way out after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway is set to be the final race for not one but two teams at the sport’s top level.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another seat has opened up for the 2022 season

Front Row Motorsports will continue to operate as a two-car team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after talks of a charter sale fell through. During the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there was mounting speculation that 23XI Racing would be acquiring one of the two charters currently used by Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
