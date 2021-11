Whether you stay up late binge-watching your favorite show or find that you're kept awake thinking about your day-to-day stresses, everyone finds themselves getting a few nights of less-than-restful sleep from time to time. And while you may find yourself feeling fatigued or foggy the following day, that may be the least of your worries over time. A new study reveals that getting a specific amount of sleep at night can increase your diabetes risk by nearly 60 percent, as well. Read on to discover which amount of sleep could be causing serious harm to your health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO