The process for redrawing Minneapolis’ council wards has officially started

At MPR, Tim Nelson, Elizabeth Shockman and Matt Sepic report, “Students at Prior Lake High School were sent home early Thursday as outrage grew over a student video posted online that targeted a 14-year-old Black classmate with racist invective and anger and urged her to kill herself. One girl is seen in the video. Another is off camera. Both use racial slurs. An investigation is underway and police are working with the school district and the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Rodney Seurer, the police chief in Savage, told reporters Thursday afternoon. … Officials said they were limited in what they could disclose about the girls in the video. Seurer described the video as ‘horrific, hateful, racist’ and said authorities were getting the word out that ‘there’s consequences for making bad choices.’”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO