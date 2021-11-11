CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The process for redrawing Minneapolis’ council wards has officially started

By Greta Kaul
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the Minneapolis Redistricting Group started work on a draft map that will change City Council ward boundaries before the next election in 2023 and define the city’s representational maps for the next decade. It’s a process that happens every 10 years after the Census comes out. The...

MinnPost

Attorney General Keith Ellison will seek re-election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news. We’re trying something different with the format for the afternoon Glean today — let us know what you think in the comments or by emailing feedback@minnpost.com. It’s official: Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking re-election, per a press release and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Why Minnesota lawmakers — and members of the public — can carry guns almost everywhere at the state Capitol complex

During a forum for Republican candidates for governor in Mankato in early November, state Sen. Paul Gazelka said he brings a gun to the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. “Frankly, I wish I didn’t have to carry at the Capitol,” said Gazelka, who stepped down as Senate Majority Leader earlier this year to run for governor. “But the fact is I’ve had death threats.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis school bus drivers vote to authorize strike

A WCCO-TV story says, “School bus drivers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously to go on strike if mediation does not produce results. The bus drivers say they are not being offered adequate compensation and are concerned about safety and retention during this severe bus driver shortage. There is going to be a mediation session Dec. 1. The drivers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Against all odds: Minneapolis Charter Commission to revisit idea of moving city elections to even years

The Minneapolis Charter Commission is once again looking at how the city could move municipal elections to even years. Last week, one day after the 2021 city elections were held, Charter Commission Chair Barry Clegg proposed to have a review committee study moving Minneapolis to even-year elections for city races. The committee will study the legal and technical issues involved and decide whether or not to create a work group to come up with recommendations. Even if the Charter Commission approves such a move, however, it would require a city-wide vote, since it would involve altering the city charter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Outrage grows over racist video targeting Prior Lake student

At MPR, Tim Nelson, Elizabeth Shockman and Matt Sepic report, “Students at Prior Lake High School were sent home early Thursday as outrage grew over a student video posted online that targeted a 14-year-old Black classmate with racist invective and anger and urged her to kill herself. One girl is seen in the video. Another is off camera. Both use racial slurs. An investigation is underway and police are working with the school district and the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Rodney Seurer, the police chief in Savage, told reporters Thursday afternoon. … Officials said they were limited in what they could disclose about the girls in the video. Seurer described the video as ‘horrific, hateful, racist’ and said authorities were getting the word out that ‘there’s consequences for making bad choices.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota homeowners expected to see large increase in winter heating costs

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “Along with chillier weather, Minnesota homeowners should brace for a sharp increase in heating costs expected to hit pocketbooks this winter. Last month, the federal Energy Information Administration predicted that U.S. households will spend 30 to 50 percent more money to heat their homes this winter, depending on the type of fuel and the severity of the winter weather. ‘We are starting to see unusually high prices for heat,’ said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, which advocates for utility consumers. ‘Whether you’re using natural gas or propane or fuel oil, prices are up across the board, and roughly as high as they’ve been at any point over the last seven years.’”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Judge to allow livestreaming of Kimberly Potter trial

Says the Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong, “The judge presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter reversed course and ruled Tuesday that the trial will be livestreamed due to COVID-19 concerns. … Chu’s ruling comes after a media coalition of local and national news outlets, including the Star Tribune, filed a motion last week challenging her August order. The coalition argued that livestreaming Potter’s trial was the only way to meet the constitutional mandate for “meaningful access” to the courts, given the high public and media interest in the case and space limitations in courtrooms imposed by COVID-19 social distancing.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
MinnPost

After St. Paul rent control vote, developers put projects on hold while city scrambles to interpret new ordinance

Katie Galioto and Shannon Prather report in the Star Tribune: “Less than 24 hours after St. Paul voters approved one of the country’s most stringent rent control policies, Nicolle Goodman’s phone started to ring. Developers were calling to tell the city’s director of planning and economic development they were placing projects on hold, putting hundreds of new housing units at risk.…Voters’ decision Tuesday to cap annual rent increases at 3% sent developers into a frenzy, prompting some with stakes in Minnesota’s capital city to pause projects or reconsider sites for future housing. Unlike most cities with rent control, St. Paul will not exempt new construction, which opponents argue will force lenders and developers to look outside the city for spots where they feel more confident that they will recoup investments and earn profits.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

What Minnesota is getting from the new federal infrastructure bill

After a long battle of wills between moderates and progressives in Congress, one of Democrats’ priority bills passed the House late Friday night, paving the way for the president to sign the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law. House lawmakers passed the bill, formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How every Minneapolis ward voted on each of the ballot questions

On Tuesday night, the results of three contentious ballot measures in Minneapolis became known: a measure to strengthen the mayor’s office by vesting most executive power in it passed, a measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety failed, and a measure allowing the City Council to enact a rent control ordinance passed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Carter re-elected in St. Paul; rent-stabilization measure passes

Election night in St. Paul lived up to the city’s reputation — quieter than next-door Minneapolis. All the big races in St. Paul — the mayor’s race, a ballot measure on rent control and four school board races — were decided just before midnight on Election Day, while voters in Minneapolis will have to wait until ranked-choice voting tabulation finishes Wednesday to learn the final outcome of the mayor’s race and several city council races.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Four takeaways from the 2021 school election results in Minnesota

This year’s school board elections faced an unprecedented level of scrutiny fueled by heated debate over masking mandates and critical race theory. With the election now over, the main outcome from Tuesday’s vote for Minnesota’s schools is an increase in funding from local taxpayers in many districts across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis Council to be most diverse in city’s history

Hibah Ansari writes in the Sahan Journal: “In the first Minneapolis City Council election since the murder of George Floyd last year, new candidates won seven races. The 13-member council, the most diverse in the city’s history, will immediately confront crucial questions about public safety, rent stabilization and government structure. Among the new faces are Elliott Payne in Ward 1, Robin Wonsley Worlobah in Ward 2, Michael Rainville in Ward 3, LaTrisha Vetaw in Ward 4, Jason Chavez in Ward 9, Aisha Chughtai in Ward 10 and Emily Koski in Ward 11. Wonsley Worlobah’s win as a Black Democratic Socialist, as well as victories from Payne and Chughtai in Ward 10 marks the most diverse council in Minneapolis history and one with a majority of people of color. Eight out of 13 members are people of color and six of them are Black.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Jacob Frey wins second term as Minneapolis mayor

Jacob Frey has won a second term as Minneapolis mayor. Frey had a lead after election night over challengers Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, and his re-election was confirmed after the second round of tabulations in the ranked-choice vote election on Wednesday afternoon. Nezhad, an activist in favor of dismantling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Which voters put Jacob Frey over the top in the Minneapolis mayoral election?

On Wednesday, the results of ranked-choice voting tabulations by the city of Minneapolis were released confirming that incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey had won re-election. Frey had a strong lead in first-choice votes on election night, but not enough to be declared a winner right away. However, after just one round of re-allocation of votes according to the city’s procedure for tabulation ranked-choice elections, Frey had more votes than the other remaining candidate, Kate Knuth. The final total was Frey with 70,669 votes (49.1 percent) and Knuth with 55,007 votes (38.2 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
