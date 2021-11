Paving a racetrack, particularly one as steeply banked as the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, is no small undertaking. “A lot of technology has gone into how and what we use to put down the asphalt," said Steve Swift, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports. "Any time that you’re putting machinery on 28 degrees – it’s not meant to be there. So there’s a lot of technology that goes into that to make sure the engineering is right, the angles are right, and you’re getting the proper compaction and you’ve got your weight distribution correct."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO