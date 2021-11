FRISCO, Texas -- Finally, the narrative around Randy Gregory with the Dallas Cowboys is about what he's doing on the field. For so long, the defensive end’s story was about his inability to avoid violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy that led to suspensions that cost him 52 games (including all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons). Gregory has been through extensive counseling to help deal with anxiety issues. He says he found clarity through treatment and a better understanding of why he reacts the way he does in certain situations.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO