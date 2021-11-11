‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Moves Into New $1.83 Million Flat in Brooklyn (PHOTOS)

Most people like Disney, right? I like Disney too! No, I love Disney! I’m a man with a Mickey problem and I’m here to confess it all!. My first Disney trip, to the classic Disneyland in Anaheim, California was when I was 1 year old. Obviously, at 1, I remember nothing about my trip! The only reason I even know I was there is that my parents have a picture of me with my Mom holding me, next to Goofy, in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle! After that trip, it took about 15 years to get back to the Happiest Place of Earth but it was well worth the wait as I just fell in love with everything about it. We then took a family trip a couple of years later to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and I was blown away!

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO