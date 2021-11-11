CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal Oct. train accident

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ucevm_0cti7O6G00

The Erie County Coroner has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a train late last month.

Coroner Lyell Cook identified the woman as 38-year-old Kristie McCracken.

One person killed, one critical after being hit by train

McCracken’s death was ruled accidental after she was struck by a train between Cherry and Liberty Streets on Oct. 29th. The coroner says McCracken is from Orlando, Kentucky, and a local address is unknown.

Since her death on Oct. 29th, the coroner has been in touch with the victim’s family.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Three car accident closes part of Route 99

A three car crash closed part of Route 99 on November 15th. According to Erie County 911, the accident took place at Edinboro and East Stancliff Roads around 12:20 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate. It is believed that weather may have played […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police respond to overnight shooting on West 26th Street

Police were called around midnight to the 1200 block West 26th Street. When police arrived they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot three times. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot, and there are no suspects at this time. The extent of the injuries to the victim are currently unknown at this time […]
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie County, PA
Accidents
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie Fire Dept. investigating uptick in fires at vacant homes

There have been several fires at vacant homes in the City of Erie lately, and the Erie Fire Department is continuing to investigate the source of these fires. In the last week, numerous house fires have damaged vacant properties in the City of Erie. Now, Erie Fire Department inspectors are looking into the cause of […]
YourErie

Springfield Township woman to serve time in prison after stealing more than $170,000 from an Erie County nursing home

A Springfield Township woman will serve time in prison after stealing more than $170,000 from an Erie County nursing home. 55-year-old Brenda Jacobs is being charged with theft by deception after stealing $176,000 from Pleasant Ridge Manor. While working as a billing specialist at the county owned nursing home, Jacobs was able to illegally transfer […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Fire Dept. investigating house fire on E. 8th St.

The City of Erie Fire Department responded to a call on the 500 block of E. 8th St. around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning. Erie Fire Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie said when crews arrived on scene, they witnessed heavy fire at a two-story house. Fire inspectors have determined the house was vacant and a majority of […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Accident#The Erie County Coroner#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Overnight rollover takes place on Edinboro and Bargain Road

Correction: Bargain Road At 1:30 a.m. a rollover accident took place on Edinboro and Bargain Road. During this accident, one vehicle rolled over on it’s side. Perry Highway Hose Company responded to the scene. The driver only suffered minor injuries. The cause of this accident is still under investigation. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

House catches fire on Wayne St. Friday morning

A fire broke out in the 600 block of Wayne St. in Erie Friday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. According to reports from the scene, the inside of the house was on fire when crews arrived on the scene. After a quick inspection, it was determined that no one was inside at the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy