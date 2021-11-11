Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal Oct. train accident
The Erie County Coroner has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a train late last month.
Coroner Lyell Cook identified the woman as 38-year-old Kristie McCracken.One person killed, one critical after being hit by train
McCracken’s death was ruled accidental after she was struck by a train between Cherry and Liberty Streets on Oct. 29th. The coroner says McCracken is from Orlando, Kentucky, and a local address is unknown.
Since her death on Oct. 29th, the coroner has been in touch with the victim’s family.
