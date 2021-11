And then there were four. Sixteen drivers entered the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a chance at the title, and the field now stands at four, with one race left. The Cup Series Championship takes place Sunday in Avondale, Arizona. Your four finalists are Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. They'll race 312 laps around the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

