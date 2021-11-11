CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

Blaise Barnett: 5 key points about the missing 1-year-old

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — According to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon, police found Barnett around 2:30 p.m. It had been more than 24 hours since someone stole an SUV with 1-year-old Blaise Barnett in the backseat.

The kidnapping happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday outside the family’s apartment home on Montreal Road in Clarkston. The family told Channel 2 Action News that they were taking in groceries when someone jumped in their Ford Explorer and drove off.

Police and the FBI has joined in the search for the boy. Authorities are now offering a $2,000 reward for the child’s safe return.

Here are 5 things that you need to know about this case:

1. Blaise’s mother says her SUV was stolen in seconds

Blaise’s mother, Deonna Bray, said the SUV theft happened in just 30 seconds.

“We got home maybe around 1 or 1:06, 1:10 maybe, we dropped our nephew at the house and the stuff that we had and we came back outside to get my baby, but as we come back outside, the car wasn’t out here. And he wasn’t out here,” Bray said. “It [the SUV] wasn’t running, it was unlocked because he was doing a quick trip so it wasn’t like he was in the house for too long, but the keys weren’t in the ignition at all. It was in the cupholder.”

2. The SUV was found near where it was stolen

The missing SUV was found Wednesday afternoon near the Brannon Hills condos located off Memorial College Avenue, which is about an mile and a half from the boy’s home. The little boy and the car seat were missing at the scene. The SUV was taken to the GBI headquarters for evidence processing.

3. Blaise was wrapped in a blanket

Blaise was last seen wearing a green tank top with dinosaur print, a diaper and a blanket wrapped around his bottom half. His family was extremely worried about him staying warm in the cold temperatures.

4. The FBI is investigating

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia teamed up to find Blaise. “The FBI is working with us. The GBI is working with us, along with our officers and local jurisdictions within DeKalb County,” Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson said.

The GBI is processing the car and some forensic evidence has been submitted to the crime lab, authorities said Thursday.

5. A $2,000 reward has been posted

Authorities said in a news conference Thursday that a$2,000 reward was posted for the child’s safe return. Authorities also urged whoever has Blaise to drop him off at a police department or fire station.

6. Family members passed out flyers

Blaise’s family and friends vowed to keep searching and praying for his safe return.

“We believe God and we’re going to have the glory and God is going to have the glory and we’re going to have the victory that God is going to bring baby Blaise home,” said family friend Courtney Chatman.

Searchers circulated a flyer with the little boy’s face on it to neighborhoods in the area.

