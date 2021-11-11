CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsi Gabbard accuses Joe Biden of 'tearing our country apart'

By Sydney Shea
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden is "tearing our country apart."

At least that's what former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard , a Hawaii Democrat, said Wednesday. Gabbard was responding to a question about whether Biden has changed since his 2020 presidential campaign.

"You know, I’ve considered Joe Biden a friend for many years, and I’ve been disheartened to see the direction that he’s taken in this administration, that is undermining the fundamental principles of our country, that is actually tearing our country apart, rather than working to bring us together to find our way forward and have respectful dialogue, even as we may have disagreements or differences on different issues, but come together as Americans treating each other with respect," she said.

TULSI GABBARD RAILS AGAINST 'ESTABLISHMENT ELITE'

She also decried the congressional infrastructure bill, Build Back Better, and its relation to the supply chain crisis.

"Their answer to this crisis that everyday Americans are facing across the country is to pass this massive, multitrillion-dollar bill, but the reality is that this bill is only going to make the problem worse," she said on Fox News. "Our government is already too powerful, it is already too bloated, and what this bill is going to do is make inflation worse. It's going to increase the national debt. It's going to make things harder for small businesses, and ultimately it's going to make people more dependent on a government that already is encroaching too much in almost every part of our lives."

"Unaccountable bureaucrats" are being "more empowered to put their noses into" the public's private lives, she added.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's Republican victory in Virginia is a "positive sign" that voters are rejecting Democrats' "fomenting of anger and hatred," Gabbard said.

"I think that the American people — it’s clear as we saw in Virginia — it’s actually a positive sign that they’re rejecting the kind of divisiveness — racialization of everything in this country — the fomenting of anger and hatred, that unfortunately, we’re seeing coming from so many of my fellow Democrats."

Mike Constantine
4d ago

Yes his administration is tearing the country apart, Though Joe is oblivious of this! He is just the marionette, Tearing the country apart is actually what the people who are pulling his strings want!

Brandon Hoglund
4d ago

Sadly, he is doing this to a once-great nation that many gave their lives for. This has to be stopped. I can already see something like what happened on January the 6 over again because of his ineffective leadership. The sad part is that we where recovering just fine before he started doing all of this crap. Are only hope is to vote Republican in the midterms if we can survive that long.

Cranky Old Geezer
4d ago

She's absolutely right. Biden and this administration are the most anti-American in our once great country's history 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

