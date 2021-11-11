TRAFFIC ALERT: Stuck Mobile Homes Block Ramps In Dallas High Five

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority plans to make a major announcement that could help the commute for thousands of public transit riders. After more than a year of planning and presenting, the Port Authority will unveil its final design to improve the South Hills Junction station — and they want to hear from the community. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The agency will reveal concepts for the light rail and bus stations at the location, as well as private development that could be transformational for nearby neighborhoods, such as Mt. Washington and Beltzhoover. Over the summer, the Port Authority released two plans to the public. The options included keeping the light rail and bus stations separate or combining the two, and the amount of land that would be developed. The agency also wants to repair six access points to the station to make it safer and easier for commuters. The improvements would address areas including lighting, stairs, sidewalks, and ramps. The Port Authority will show their idea today through two virtual meetings. One is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a second meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information and how to register to attend the virtual meetings.

