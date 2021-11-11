CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Solid double-double

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Porzingis contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic ‘Confidence Shot,’ Kristaps Porzingis & Maxi Kleber Injury Updates

After the game, Doncic (23 points on 1 of 7 on threes and 2 of 6 free throws) explained that the shot comes with more confidence than expected. “(I was) more confident [from the logo] than all my threes and my free throws,” he said. “I don’t understand how that shot goes in and then all my normal shots can’t go in. I’ve got to work on those normal shots.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
CBS Sports

Mavericks' JaQuori McLaughlin: Solid showing

McLaughlin dropped in 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three turnovers in 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-103 triumph over Lakeland. It has been a good start to the G League season for the UC Santa Barbara product. McLaughlin's...
NBA
DallasBasketball

LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis For Siakam NBA Blockbuster Mavs Trade 'Proposal'

The Dallas Mavericks, despite their early-season offensive struggles and injury issues, find themselves with a 5-3 record and currently sitting in the top half of the Western Conference standings. Although that could be a sign of what's to come for this team once more shots start to fall, there's no doubt that the team should at least consider trying to a make a splashy trade in order to put a true secondary star next to Luka Doncic.
NBA
Dallas News

Back injury to Luka Doncic’s buzzer beater: How Kristaps Porzingis helped fuel Mavs’ best moment yet

Kristaps Porzingis woke up Saturday morning with a different feeling — a smile and excitement, not concerns about his health. The 26-year-old had missed the Mavericks’ previous five games with lower back tightness, an early-season health setback that frustrated many, but none more than him. Hours before tipoff against the Celtics, he was already anxious to play.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Fg
Mavs Moneyball

How Kristaps Porzingis has looked in two games after returning from injury

The Dallas Mavericks got a key member of their starting rotation back Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis returned from a five-game, injury-related absence to take on the Boston Celtics. Monday, in his second game back, he started against the New Orleans Pelicans. In his first games back, he showed flashes of his...
NBA
DallasBasketball

GAMEDAY: Healthier Kristaps Porzingis & Mavs Host Slumping Pels

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are looking for their third-straight victory on Monday night when they host the slumping New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs are close to full strength, while Zion Williamson has yet to make an appearance for the Pelicans this season. Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Doncic notched 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Bulls. Doncic ended just two rebounds away from putting up his first triple-double of the season, but on the other hand, this was his sixth double-double across 11 contests so far. Doncic is experiencing a slight drop in his scoring and passing numbers compared to last season, and while that might be attributed to the presence of a healthy Kristaps Porzingis, it doesn't take anything away from Doncic being an elite fantasy asset and the go-to player on offense for the Mavericks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Finger Lakes Times

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis flash Big Two potential as Mavs secure third straight win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Three years later, the two days that then-unemployed Jason Kidd spent here remain vivid. He remembers the visit with gratitude. Ten months after being fired by Milwaukee midway through the 2017-18 season, Kidd, hoping to find a path for another opportunity, spent a couple of days with coach Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas, then came to San Antonio for a crash course at the University of Gregg Popovich.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Here’s how Kristaps Porzingis exploded against the San Antonio Spurs

Kristaps Porzingis exploded for 32 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. He did this on ruthlessly efficient 54.5% shooting from the field, despite taking 22 shots, seven more than his season average. How did Porzingis score more points, more efficiently, while increasing his volume?
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Eugene Omoruyi: Nears double-double Saturday

Omoruyi finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action during Saturday's 117-102 victory over the Squadron. The rookie out of Oregon has played well in his two contests with the Legend. Omoruyi is averaging 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game over his two appearances with the Legends this season. The forward should be one of Texas' most used players when he spends his time with the Mavericks' G League affiliate.
NBA
Yardbarker

'Signature Win': Kristaps Porzingis Leads Mavs to 111-101 Win Over Jokic's Nuggets

Coming into Monday night's contest at the American Airlines Center, vs. the 9-4 Denver Nuggets, a few questions come to mind. Will their current Western Conference ranking correlate with playoff success?. Has Dallas beaten anyone worth mentioning?. Not to say none of the questions hold merit, but it's also early...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy