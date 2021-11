An estimated 100,000 protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, Scotland, this weekend to demand that world leaders meeting for a two-week-long United Nations climate change conference take stronger action to curb the global crisis. The first week of the conference was filled with flashy announcements about private investment in climate solutions and cooperative pledges to phase out coal, halt deforestation, and cut methane emissions. But plans from individual countries are still not enough to stave off the disastrous effects of climate change that could occur if the world heats more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.)

