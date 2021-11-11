CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

By Lacy James
 5 days ago
Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a...

53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021. The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.
Body Found on White Pine Trail in Northern Kent County

While many were sitting out in the woods on the first day of firearms deer hunting season, the Kent County Sheriff's Department was on the White Pine Trail, near Cedar Springs, on Monday morning, November 15th, to investigate reports of a male body alongside the trail. Upon arrival, authorities found...
Man Who Kidnapped Teen From KY, Child from TN May Be On Way to Northern MI

Police believe two kidnapping victims and the suspect may be on the way to Northern Michigan. The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post shared in a release that they are assisting agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in locating 16-year-old Amber Clare and her 3-year-old cousin Noah Clare, who were abducted by a family member, 35-year-old Jacob Clare, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
Calhoun County Sheriff Asks for Tips in 1988 Cold Case

Students at Olivet College identify new leads in a 1988 cold case prompting the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to reopen the homicide case. Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are reopening the 1988 homicide case of James William Burton after students at Olivet College's Criminal Justice program reviewed the cold case as part of their class curriculum under Professor Phil Reed.
West Michigan And Lakeshore Hospitals Graded For Safety

West Michigan and Lake Shore hospitals are getting graded on safety and it goes to show you should research about where to get your health care before you go. The non-profit organization, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, just released safety grades for hospitals all across the country and we pulled those grades for hospitals in the area.
Grandville Train Derailment Under Investigation By Police

A train derailment in Grandville on Thursday morning is currently under investigation by police. The incident happened around 10:30 am near Viaduct Street between Ivanrest Avenue and Kentwood Avenue, affecting the flow of traffic for a short period of time. The intersection opened later that day and the train was cleared by Friday morning.
Hunted Deer Seeks Sanctuary In Sturgis Church

When people are after you with guns, you seek safety in the Lord. Who wouldn't?. It was apparent on the opening day of firearms deer season in Michigan, that something was amiss at the Brace Church in Sturgis. Clearly someone or something had busted in to the sanctuary of the...
Kentwood Police Chief to Retire

He has spent 34-years with the city of Kentwood Police Department. He is the first to rise through the ranks to become Chief of Police, and he is soon to retire. December 10th will be the day that Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts walks away from more than three decades in law enforcement.
Cougar Sightings On the Rise In Michigan

@brandie1202#roborockrun#over40#single#justhavingfun#cougar#michigan♬ original sound - brandie1202. You get the joke. But it's a different cougar we're talking about... The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed ten sightings of cougars, also known as pumas or mountain lions so far this year. They have been seen in the Upper Peninsula. The most...
Donors Help U of M Student Whose Car Was Flipped Over in East Lansing

A University of Michigan student says he is "really grateful" to everyone who donated money to help replace the car that was flipped over in East Lansing in October. Jack Borchanian drove his grandmother's car to East Lansing on October 30 to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game. Shortly after the Spartans won the game, chaos broke out near the campus, with rowdy students setting couches on fire and inflicting damage on the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis that Borchanian had been entrusted with.
There’s Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's good to know that there is, legally, only one way someone can use their horn in the state of Michigan. We know that other states have their own laws, but in Michigan there are some particular laws set in place for certain vehicles, and some features that are legal on some vehicles are illegal on others.
What Is This Thing Crossing Alpine Avenue?

Last week, it was a monolith on Ottawa Street, this week, it's a rolling refrigerator driving across Alpine. The world is certainly changing. An apparent delivery robot caught the attention of motorists on the West Side Monday. What would from the distance appear to be a self driving refrigerator on...
