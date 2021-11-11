CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Spire Exercises Free Speech by Sending Warning Email re Pipe Closure

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas it really come to this? If a utility company that’s being attacked by anti-drilling zealots (Environmental Defense Fund)...

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

PEDF Asks PA Supreme Court to Ban Shale Drilling on State Land

The so-called Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation (PEDF) lost a big court case in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court in August (see Radical Green Group Loses Lawsuit to Block PA State Land Drilling). The radicals, via their frivolous lawsuit, attempted to block any and all new drilling for oil and gas on PA state-owned land. The judges of the Commonwealth Court rejected the ridiculous lawsuit. On Nov. 9 (last Tuesday) the radicals appealed that rejection to the PA Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the Supremes (almost all Democrats) have a habit of favoring radicalized groups like PEDF.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYTV

Spire exec defends email warning of possible natural gas outages

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Council members are seeking answers over Spire Missouri’s recent email warning customers of potential natural gas outages this winter — outages the company said could occur if a pipeline is shut down. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that council members questioned Spire’s planning...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#Spire#Federal Court#Under Attack#U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: Email from Spire leaves out key context in natural gas pipeline dispute

My wife came home from work with a concerned look on her face. “What’s the deal with the gas company?” she asked. It seems most of her co-workers had received the email from Spire Missouri warning of potential natural gas outages this winter because the regulated monopoly that provides gas service in the St. Louis region was on the losing end of a federal court ruling recently.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newstime-mo.com

Spire warns of natural gas outages after courts side with environmentalists on pipeline

(The Center Square) – As overnight temperatures dropped below freezing last week, natural gas utility company Spire Energy informed about 650,000 customers in eastern Missouri of possible outages this winter. The communications campaign was launched two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower-court decision stopping operation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Ubergizmo

FBI Email System Hacked And Used To Send Fake Cyberattack Warnings

Usually it’s not hard to identify fake emails. Sometimes, the attackers don’t even bother trying to disguise their email addresses, but some of them are clever enough to try and include keywords in the address to make it seem legitimate, but if you’ve been on the internet long enough, they can be easily spotted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stlpublicradio.org

Spire is warning of winter gas shortages. St. Louis officials call it fear-mongering

A federal commission will meet next week to consider whether to allow Spire to continue operating a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois this winter. The 65-mile Spire STL Pipeline, which connects facilities in St. Louis County to a national network in Illinois, is currently operating under an emergency order until Dec. 13. Spire Missouri has faced sharp criticism from elected officials and advocates after the St. Louis-based utility emailed customers last week, warning that up to 400,000 homes and businesses could face gas shortages this winter if the emergency order isn’t extended.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksl.com

Hackers compromise FBI email system, send thousands of messages

WASHINGTON — Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system on Saturday and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists. Fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marcellusdrilling.com

Lights Out for All O&G Production in Quebec, Including Utica Shale

For years Canadian company Questerre Energy patiently waited to begin drilling on their extensive Utica Shale acreage in the St. Lawrence Lowlands of Quebec, Canada. Quebec has been like New York–completely closed to the oil and gas industry, particularly shale and fracking (see Quebec to Ban Utica Shale Drilling, Most Other Drilling Too). And yet Questerre kept trying. As recently as March of this year the company touted hydrogen (from natural gas) as the reason they should be allowed to drill in the Utica Shale (see Questerre Still Trying to Convince Quebec to Let Them Drill Utica). All hope is now gone. Three weeks ago Quebec announced it will expropriate all of the rights for all oil and gas companies in the province to drill and extract oil and natural gas. It’s all being shut down–including actively producing wells.
UTICA, NY
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy