Hopkins County United Way 2021-22 campaign workers received another $25,158.42 in campaign donations and pledges over the last week, increasing the total collected after the fifth week of the campaign to $110,441.57. That’s leaves a little over $39,500 still to go if HCU to meet the $150,000 campaign goal to benefit 18 local non-profits.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO