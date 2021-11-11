CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Despite Struggles Elsewhere, Chiefs' Special Teams Unit Has Become Heroic

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 5 days ago

Nine games into the 2021-22 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have seen it all. They've come out victorious in games in which they've trailed by two possessions in the fourth quarter, and then subsequently lost games in that same fashion.

They've reaped the rewards of a once-historically futile defense that now ranks among the top-10 in points allowed over the last three weeks and at the same time, they've watched as their culture-changing offense has slipped to 25th in offensive DVOA over the last four weeks. In shorter terms, they've showcased an elite offense and an elite defense — as well as unacceptable versions of each— all in, well, the short term.

With the Chiefs seeking to find their footing consistently on both sides of the ball, they've had to rely on unconventional methods to, as Patrick Mahomes declared it, "find ways to get wins." As of late, they've received a remarkably notable boost from the third phase of the game: the special teams unit.

With respect to the Chiefs' defensive effort, one could argue that Sunday's game ball should go to punter Tommy Townsend for his efforts in pinning an already shaky Green Bay Packers offense deep in its own territory time after time. Following the win, head coach Andy Reid made mention of the Chiefs' field position victory and their blocked field goal, as well as referring to the Week 9 contest as Townsend's "finest game." In total, here's where the Packers opened each of their offensive drives following punts:

  • Own 2-yard line
  • Own 12-yard line
  • Own 15-yard line
  • Own 8-yard line
  • Own 47-yard line (Townsend kicked from the back of his own end zone).

Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got So Much Room to Improve Still'

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 41-14 Win Over the Raiders

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

This doesn't even include Townsend's punt in the second quarter that ended up being recovered by Chris Lammons, another unheralded star from the 13-7 win, that ultimately helped the Chiefs push their lead to double figures. You've likely never taken part in a "best gunners in the NFL" debate at the dinner table, and the chances are you never will. But Lammons and Marcus Kemp introduced themselves to that conversation against the Packers, with long snapper James Winchester earning a nod for his clean game as well.

Because the Chiefs' newfound conservativeness on offense and their inconsistencies on defense have become so pronounced, it's easy to overlook what special teams coach Dave Toub has done with his unit. Over the last few weeks, it has jumped to No. 1 in both weighted DVOA and special teams DVOA through its work in each phase. Everything from Townsend's punting to Harrison Butker's accuracy has helped Kansas City's razor-thin margin of error in recent weeks.

As it stands today, there have been 20 punters with at least 10 punts that have been downed inside the 20-yard line; Townsend is the only player to have done so on fewer than 25 punts.

The correlation between field position and victories is somewhat self-explanatory, but it's arguably become one of the biggest factors in the Chiefs' back-to-back wins, especially for a defense in dire need of confidence. On average, the Chiefs have ranked No. 4 according to Football Outsiders in terms of starting field position when their defense takes the field (26.2). To illustrate its importance: the ten teams among the top-10 are a combined 48-37, making up much of the current playoff ecosystem.

Under normal circumstances, it's generally never ideal to see a punter this often — even on a Chiefs team with eight top-10 finishes in DVOA over nine seasons under Reid. But for this year's version of the Chiefs, a team struggling to find consistency and learning how to win ugly, it's hard to imagine that they've ever needed it more than they do now.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Punter Tommy Townsend was awarded AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, after his performance Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Andy Reid says his second-year punter had his best game as a pro on Sunday. Against Green Bay, Townsend landed five of...
NFL
kshb.com

Special teams prove critical in propelling Chiefs past Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it was gunner Marcus Kemp hustling downfield to down a punt at the 2-yard line, Alex Okafor blocking a field goal try or Tommy Townsend creating a turnover with a muffed punt, the Kansas City Chiefs parlayed a dominant special-teams performance to a 13-7 win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs special teams continue to ride high under coordinator Dave Toub

When Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub first came to the team in 2013 after nine seasons doing the same job with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City special teams were immediately among the league's best, repeatedly scoring touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. Through 2016, his units scored...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Dvoa#Chiefs Performance#The Raiders Chiefs
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
92
Followers
424
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy