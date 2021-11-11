Coach Owner Tapestry Shares Rise on Upbeat Outlook and Abating Supply Chain Fears

Tapestry reported its fiscal Q1 results with the company emerging out of the pandemic. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations highlighted by impressive momentum in the core "Coach" brand. Indeed, even as the company's global retail footprint continues to face pandemic-related disruptions, an expanding online presence has boosted margins and earnings supporting a positive long-term outlook. We are bullish on the stock and expect the trends to accelerate through 2022 as Tapestry benefits from not only an ongoing global economic recovery but also a return of international travel which is a crucial element for the business with exposure to key tourist shopping destinations. Even with the stock already a big winner this year, we see more upside with the company well-positioned to consolidate its leadership position in luxury goods.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO