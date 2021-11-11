CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Will Companies Pay Higher Prices for RNG, RSG, or Carbon-Neutral LNG?

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have even the most basic education in economics (Econ 101) you will have come across the concept of commodities–things like gold, silver, corn, soybeans, oil, and (yes) natural gas. A commodity...

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

US coal price hits 12-year high, threatening more energy inflation

U.S. coal prices surged to the highest in more than 12 years, threatening to bloat America’s already soaring electricity bills and signaling the dirty fuel isn’t get phased out anytime soon. Prices for coal from Central Appalachia climbed more than $10 last week to $89.75 a ton on the spot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
propertyindustryeye.com

Could the property market ever become carbon neutral?

Launched last week at their new, annual property awards, and coinciding with the final day of COP26, a membership scheme by customer review site allAgents.co.uk is aiming to turn the residential property market into a carbon neutral industry. The Sustainable Agent Scheme, a members owned organisation, is for estate agents,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Rsg#Commodity Prices#Rng
The Associated Press

Milliken & Company Announces Carbon-Neutral Flooring Portfolio

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021-- Today, global manufacturer Milliken & Company announces a new milestone in its ongoing sustainability journey. All Milliken carpet, luxury vinyl tile and entryway tile products around the globe are now carbon neutral, offsetting carbon emissions in raw materials and manufacturing carbon footprint [1] using Verified Carbon Standard credits. This announcement, which anchors Milliken’s Flooring Business’s M/PACT initiative, is yet another part of the global manufacturer’s overarching commitment to sustainability, and specifically addresses carbon reduction to continue to support the fight against climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
marcellusdrilling.com

EPA Methane Reg of O&G Sector Ignores Far Bigger Emission Sources

Last week the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched what we consider a full-on attack against the oil and gas industry when it unveiled new methane regulations (see EPA Launches Massive Power Grab, Targets O&G Methane Emissions). The Biden EPA claims by wresting control of oil and gas regulations from the states and concentrating power in the federal government, the feds will be able to save the planet from man-made global warming. Here’s the thing: fugitive (escaping) methane from all fossil fuels, which includes oil and gas activity as a subset, is the third-largest source of methane emissions. EPA is ignoring the two largest sources–which emit FAR MORE methane than O&G. Just ignore those emissions behind the curtain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Phys.org

Recycling CO2 to fuel a carbon-neutral future

The conversion of captured CO2 into fuels and other valuable hydrocarbons could enable a sustainable nonfossil-fuel–based economy. Multifunctional catalysts that transform captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuels and other valuable petrochemicals have been developed at KAUST and are set to enable a sustainable greener economy independent of conventional fossil fuels. The catalysts could help reverse the ever-increasing release of CO2 by preventing new emissions without requiring a radical overhaul of existing infrastructure, says Jorge Gascon, who led the research.
ENVIRONMENT
marcellusdrilling.com

Range Resources Adds So-Called Scope 2 GHG Emissions to 2025 Goal

In August 2020 when Range Resources, the very first company to sink a Marcellus well back in 2004, issued its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), the company laid out a goal of achieving so-called net-zero carbon emissions by 2025 (see Range Resources Aims to be 1st O&G Company to Hit Net-Zero Carbon). However, emissions are not just emissions. They can be classified in three groups. Last year’s Range goal included only what is called Scope 1 emissions. Last week Range issued an update to its annual CSR and made the bold move to include Scope 2 emissions in its 2025 goal as well.
MARCELLUS, NY
CoinTelegraph

Carbon-neutral crypto spot ETFs to launch in Canada

Two carbon-neutral cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds (ETF) are poised to launch in Canada, offering a greener alternative for institutional investors. Canada-based asset manager Purpose Investments is preparing to launch two new crypto-based ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, both of which offer investors a carbon offset. Purpose will launch...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Higher oil prices push Denver oil company to nearly double 2020 revenue

Improved oil prices helped PDC Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCE) reverse losses and post more third-quarter profit than expected after its revenue from oil sales nearly doubled compared to last year. The Denver-based oil and gas producer sold $486 million worth of oil, natural gas and liquids during the quarter, even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Carbon-Neutral Candy Bars

Mars Wrigley UK has announced that the Mars bars it sells in the UK and Ireland will be carbon-neutral in the near future to make it a more sustainable snack for consumers to choose. The brand announced that the candy bar will be carbon neutral certified by January 1, 2023...
ENVIRONMENT
gamesindustry.biz

Gamigo reports that it has reached carbon neutrality

Publisher Gamigo announced today it achieved carbon neutrality last year as a part of steps for a more sustainable world. "While the long-term goal for Gamigo is to identify the full potential to further reduce its overall CO2 footprint, emissions that can no longer be reduced will be offset," the company said.
VIDEO GAMES
ForConstructionPros.com

Inside the PCA Carbon Neutrality Roadmap

“In 2020, members of the GCCA came together to agree [to] a commitment to a collective ambition to drive down the emissions of our operations and to deliver society with net-zero concrete by 2050. When we did so, we also promised to provide you with the detail on exactly how we propose to achieve that ambition. Achieving carbon neutrality or a net-zero future and ensuring alignment across our industry on a sustainable way forward involves significant challenges.”
ENVIRONMENT
marcellusdrilling.com

Lights Out for All O&G Production in Quebec, Including Utica Shale

For years Canadian company Questerre Energy patiently waited to begin drilling on their extensive Utica Shale acreage in the St. Lawrence Lowlands of Quebec, Canada. Quebec has been like New York–completely closed to the oil and gas industry, particularly shale and fracking (see Quebec to Ban Utica Shale Drilling, Most Other Drilling Too). And yet Questerre kept trying. As recently as March of this year the company touted hydrogen (from natural gas) as the reason they should be allowed to drill in the Utica Shale (see Questerre Still Trying to Convince Quebec to Let Them Drill Utica). All hope is now gone. Three weeks ago Quebec announced it will expropriate all of the rights for all oil and gas companies in the province to drill and extract oil and natural gas. It’s all being shut down–including actively producing wells.
UTICA, NY
benefitspro.com

Insurers paying higher prices for drugs at top-performing hospitals

Reimbursement for clinician-administered drugs under Medicare Part B is set at the average sales price charged by manufacturers to wholesalers, plus a 6% markup. Although these prices had long been confidential, hospitals now are required to post payer-specific negotiated prices under a transparency rule that took effect early this year.
HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Sunlight + Air = Carbon-neutral Transport Fuels

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed the process technology that can produce carbon-​neutral transportation fuels from sunlight and air. Now, in a Nature publication, they demonstrate the stable and reliable operation of the solar mini-​refinery under real on-​sun conditions. And they show a way to introduce solar fuels to the market without additional carbon taxes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy