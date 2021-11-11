Will Companies Pay Higher Prices for RNG, RSG, or Carbon-Neutral LNG?

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021-- Today, global manufacturer Milliken & Company announces a new milestone in its ongoing sustainability journey. All Milliken carpet, luxury vinyl tile and entryway tile products around the globe are now carbon neutral, offsetting carbon emissions in raw materials and manufacturing carbon footprint [1] using Verified Carbon Standard credits. This announcement, which anchors Milliken’s Flooring Business’s M/PACT initiative, is yet another part of the global manufacturer’s overarching commitment to sustainability, and specifically addresses carbon reduction to continue to support the fight against climate change.
