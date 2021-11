Extracting maximum yield without a heavy dose of risk can be a challenge in any market environment, but it doesn’t have to be with the right exchange traded fund (ETF). “As an income investor, it is a delicate balancing act to construct a dividend portfolio with a high-enough yield to cover your expenses and still ensure that your dividend income will be sustainable,” a Motley Fool article said. “In an environment with the S&P 500 yielding a paltry 1.3%, this can tempt investors into picking a stock whose dividend is on shaky ground, otherwise known as a yield trap.”

