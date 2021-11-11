‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this Sunday’s episode of Insecure. Not even a salty, tear-soaked kiss could get in the way of love or whatever’s happening between Insecure’s Nathan and Issa — they obviously really like each other. This Sunday’s episode saw the pair drop all pretenses and get real about how they feel each other. “I don’t wanna just be friends with you,” Issa tells Nathan, who shared the same sentiment. It’s a sweet progression forward after a lengthy back-and-forth. “There was a moment between them at the end of Season 4 where she makes it clear she wants to be...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO