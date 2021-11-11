CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Methane Reg of O&G Sector Ignores Far Bigger Emission Sources

Cover picture for the articleLast week the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched what we consider a full-on attack against the oil and gas industry when it unveiled new methane...

Space.com

Satellites discover huge amounts of undeclared methane emissions

Huge amounts of uncounted emissions of highly warming greenhouse gas methane are being released by "super-emitters" all over the world, satellite observations reveal. Scientists have only recently worked out how to detect methane emissions from space, but what they have seen since has taken them by surprise. The greenhouse gas, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is leaking from gas pipelines, oil wells, fossil fuel processing plants and landfills all over the world. It is frequently released through negligence and improper operations; the emissions, in many cases, are not accounted for in mandatory greenhouse gas inventories.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
birminghamnews.net

Will oil ever become truly worthless

The global energy transition has highlighted the decreasing relevance of fossil fuels, but what will happen to the jobs and economies that are dependent on oil and gas?. Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become 'worthless' within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Lobo

EPA seeks to expand regulations on methane

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance for tightening methane regulations in early November, proposing a series of protections to mitigate the impacts of the oil and natural gas industry nationwide. This comes due to methane’s critical role in advancing the warming of the atmosphere, with emissions having the potential to trap about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide in the first 20 years following the initial emissions' release.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
5newsonline.com

Yes, cattle are the top source of methane emissions in the US

Climate scientists say greenhouse gas emissions need to be dramatically reduced in order to prevent catastrophic global warming. At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, over 100 countries including the United States agreed to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Cattle are a big part...
AGRICULTURE
marcellusdrilling.com

Natural Gas Coalition ONE Future Beats Methane Intensity Goal by 58%

A coalition of upstream (drilling), midstream (pipeline), and downstream (utility) companies formed an industry group called ONE Future back in 2014. The aim of the group is to lower methane emissions across all aspects of the natural gas infrastructure system nationwide and to emit (lose into the atmosphere) no more than 1% by 2025. A number of Marcellus/Utica companies have joined (see our previous ONE Future stories here). ONE Future issued its fourth annual methane intensity numbers yesterday. Great news! The coalition registered a 2020 methane intensity number of 0.424% (versus the 2025 goal of 1.0%), beating its one percent goal by 58% some five years early!
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

ESG Movement Bodes Ill for Electricity Market and Supply Chains

In September MDN brought you a fantastic column by Paul Driessen, a senior policy advisor for CFACT (Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, a Washington, D.C. think tank), taking aim at so-called ESG, or environment, social, and governance programs, that are all the rage these days (see The ESG Emperor has No Clothes – Will Anyone Else Say So?). We have another terrific column from CFACT about ESG, this time written by Ronald Stein, author, engineer, and energy expert. Stein writes that ESG programs are forcing underinvestment in energy infrastructure, and that underinvestment is helping to create the current energy crisis and the crisis in our supply chains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Counter

Why reducing methane emissions matters

It’s not just 94 million burping cows causing this highly destructive greenhouse gas to intensify the effects of climate change. On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

EPA plans ‘even more ambitious’ methane rule

GLASGOW, Scotland — A top EPA official said today that the agency early next year will strengthen its proposal for regulating emissions of methane from oil and gas infrastructure. Speaking at a roundtable here hosted by environmental groups focused on methane, EPA acting air chief Joe Goffman said the agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Will Companies Pay Higher Prices for RNG, RSG, or Carbon-Neutral LNG?

If you have even the most basic education in economics (Econ 101) you will have come across the concept of commodities–things like gold, silver, corn, soybeans, oil, and (yes) natural gas. A commodity is something that no matter who produces it, the product itself is the same. A molecule of methane (CH4) is a molecule of methane, no matter who or how it gets produced. Consequently, the only factors that drive price for a commodity are availability and whoever has the lowest cost. Efforts to pretty up a commodity like natgas by claiming it is “responsibly sourced gas” (RSG), or it comes from the butt holes of cows and pigs and chickens (RNG), or is carbon-neutral LNG, are efforts to (in our opinion) snooker people into paying more for what is a garden-variety commodity. Are there people/companies willing to pay more if natgas is produced in a certain way or from a certain source?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

EPA air reg’s price tag: Huge, politically toxic — and wrong

It was a big, brassy number that blared its way into a Senate debate, myriad court filings and even a Supreme Court opinion. And it was almost certainly wrong. That was EPA’s upper limit forecast of the annual compliance costs for its landmark regulations on mercury and other hazardous power plant emissions issued in late 2011 (E&E News PM, Dec. 21, 2011). Now, that price tag is a key issue for the Biden administration in grappling with one of the Trump administration’s most polarizing rollbacks.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Fe Reporter

EPA Could Learn From NM on Methane

This story was published by Capital and Main. The state of New Mexico found itself ahead of the curve on a national issue when the US Environmental Protection Agency announced its plans Nov. 2 to implement new, more restrictive methane rules for oil and gas operators across the country sometime next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

PA DEP “Voluntary” Program for Frackers to Reduce Enviro Impact

What do you think of this one? The Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) is launching a “favorites” list for Marcellus drilling and pipeline companies. You can earn yourself onto the list to get special treatment if you go to the extraordinary (and very expensive) lengths to do things the DEP wants you to do–things *not* required under current law, like “plugging abandoned oil wells, powering equipment with renewable energy, improving water quality in historically polluted streams and planting trees to offset greenhouse gas emissions.” Your reward for landing on the attaboy list? Your application for building a well pad or pipeline corridor will move to the top of the stack for review, leapfrogging those in line for a standard review. In other words, you’ll get the treatment the law guarantees (14 days for an erosion permit review) instead of the months and months of delays (in violation of the law) you get now. What a deal.
MARCELLUS, NY

