Will Lady Gaga Have Her Cher Moment at the Oscars?

By Clayton Davis
 5 days ago
There’s not much that Lady Gaga cannot do. A 12-time Grammy winner, the pop superstar has made a seamless transition to features (“A Star Is Born”) and television (“American Horror Story: Hotel”). As the world awaits her interpretation of the murderess Patrizia Reggiani in “ House of Gucci ,” are we also waiting on a future best actress winner, who could mimic a trajectory once executed by Cher (“Moonstruck”)?

The best actress race is buzzing with past nominees (Jessica Chastain, a contender for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ), previous winners (Penélope Cruz for “ Parallel Mothers ,” Frances McDormand for “ The Tragedy of Macbeth ”), newcomers (Emilia Jones for “ CODA ,” Rachel Zegler for “West Side Story”) and career-defining character transformations (Kristen Stewart for “ Spencer ”). But while the field is notable, the cemented front-runner status has yet to materialize. Instead, the season has been awaiting Gaga’s turn as the Italian socialite convicted for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

Many singers-turned-actors have achieved Oscar glory in the performance realm, including Barbra Streisand (“Funny Girl”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”), the latter of whom is also in the conversation for playing Aretha Franklin in “ Respect .” But other than Cher, no past winner has had a path that mirrors what Gaga could achieve.

After becoming a megastar with a musical career that began with a Grammy nom in 1966 for best new artist, followed by a hit television show with the variety series “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” which earned the performer four Emmy noms over its run, she made a transition to movies in the early 1980s. The icon decided to play her hand with Mike Nichols’ film “Silkwood” (1983), portraying lesbian plant employee Dolly Pelliker. Surprising critics and Academy voters, she was nominated for supporting actress, losing the prize to Linda Hunt as a Chinese Australian man in “The Year of Living Dangerously.”

Four years later, Cher would return to the Oscars , with a much different outcome, in the Norman Jewison romantic comedy “Moonstruck” (1987). Her witty turn as Loretta Castorini won the hearts of cinephiles, and she beat some incredible performances to the podium, including those of Glenn Close (“Fatal Attraction”) and “Silkwood” co-star Meryl Streep (“Ironweed”).

Gaga is an Oscar winner for co-writing the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (2019), but she also was nominated for best actress for the film, losing to Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), who will be contending once again for her work in “The Lost Daughter.” So if “A Star Is Born” is Gaga’s “Silkwood,” could “House of Gucci” be her “Moonstruck?”

Read the full awards analysis on “House of Gucci” here .

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

Lady Gaga Muses Over Her Meat Dress & Other ICONIC Looks For Vogue

Lady Gaga has served many things over the course of her epic career and “looks” are unquestionably at the top of the list. A visual force and an aesthetic boundary breaker, Mother Monster has long been as committed to her visual presentation as she has her incredible musical output. Having...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Lady Gaga turns House of Gucci red carpet into her own personal runway

Lady Gaga hit the House of Gucci red carpet on Tuesday in a vibrant purple Gucci gown straight off the Love Parade runway. Iconic!. The superstar is the first person to wear the brand's new collection which launched last week and she turned the London event into her own personal runway as she gave the photographers quite the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lady Gaga’s Style Has Changed Over the Years! Her Premiere-Ready Dresses

A passion for fashion! Lady Gaga never fails to dress to impress as she introduces bold, new looks on the red carpet. The “Born This Way” artist has spoken out about her unique fashion throughout her career. Her song “Fashion” lays out her thoughts on how she expresses herself aside from her music. “I take it off, I put it on/ I feel alive when I transform/ But this love’s not material/ Now take it in, and turn me on.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#West Side Story#Italian
Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
MOVIES
Lady Gaga Spoke in Her House of Gucci Accent for Nine Months

There can be 100 accents in a room, and only one will be Lady Gaga’s powerful accent as Patrizia Gucci in House of Gucci. If you needed further proof that we are living in a golden age of accents, look no further than Gaga saying “Our name, sweetie” in this trailer. How did Lady Gaga make an Italian fashion murderess sound even more batshit than her story already does? The way all actors who employ unhinged accents do: She committed to the bit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
