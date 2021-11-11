Lights Out for All O&G Production in Quebec, Including Utica Shale

In September MDN brought you a fantastic column by Paul Driessen, a senior policy advisor for CFACT (Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, a Washington, D.C. think tank), taking aim at so-called ESG, or environment, social, and governance programs, that are all the rage these days (see The ESG Emperor has No Clothes – Will Anyone Else Say So?). We have another terrific column from CFACT about ESG, this time written by Ronald Stein, author, engineer, and energy expert. Stein writes that ESG programs are forcing underinvestment in energy infrastructure, and that underinvestment is helping to create the current energy crisis and the crisis in our supply chains.
