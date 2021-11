We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For foldable devices in these early days, the companies making them appear to be willing to lower the quality of the camera systems they include, likely as a bit of a trade-off for the super cool foldable technologies they’ve prepared to “wow” the world with. I say that because the Galaxy Fold line from Samsung never quite matches the high-end camera systems used in devices like the Galaxy S Ultra range. Instead, as an example, Samsung has tossed in three solid 12MP shooters on the Fold 3 that can get the job done, just not on the level of a phone like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO