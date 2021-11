MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was 30 years ago today that the Great American Pyramid opened in downtown Memphis to grand expectations that were never realized. The opening event was a concert by the mother-daughter country music team, the Judds. And some 20 days later, Penny Hardaway led then-Memphis State in the first Tigers basketball game in what became known as the Tomb of Doom. Unfortunately, the home team lost to DePaul, but the Tigers went on to have a fabulous season – eventually making it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

