EUR/USD: Current Trend Could Continue

The euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back the gains to go looking towards the 1.13 level. This is a market that has fallen out of bed as of late and looks ready to go much lower. The US dollar has been a bit of a wrecking ball against most currencies, with the euro its favorite punching bag. By slicing through the 1.14 level, this is yet the most recent sign of weakness in the euro, as the European Central Bank continues to look very loose with its monetary policy while the Federal Reserve continues to tighten. The tapering of bond purchases in the United States will continue to reflect poorly on other currencies, as it shows such a huge divergence between economies.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO