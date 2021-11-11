CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Current Trend Could Continue

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the EUR/USD weekly chart, we can see after the momentary dip on Nov. 5; it managed to hold the 1.158 level and...

www.investing.com

dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Plunge to 1.13 Level

The euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back the gains to go looking towards the 1.13 level. This is a market that has fallen out of bed as of late and looks ready to go much lower. The US dollar has been a bit of a wrecking ball against most currencies, with the euro its favorite punching bag. By slicing through the 1.14 level, this is yet the most recent sign of weakness in the euro, as the European Central Bank continues to look very loose with its monetary policy while the Federal Reserve continues to tighten. The tapering of bond purchases in the United States will continue to reflect poorly on other currencies, as it shows such a huge divergence between economies.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1318. Euro's selloff and break of Monday's 1.1357 low to a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in New York yesterday due to usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields after robust US retail sales suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation , however, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1256 today and yield a much-needed minor correction later.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Lacks Support

The US dollar inched higher after October’s retail sales beat expectations. There has been a lack of interest in the single currency following its fall below the daily support at 1.1530. The divergence between the 20 and 30-hour moving averages indicates an acceleration in the sell-off. The bears are targeting...
investing.com

EUR/USD: Expect A Bounce

After 5 strong days down for EUR/USD, there should be some minor profit taking soon for a few days. Today so far is a reversal day. If today closes above its midpoint, it should lead to a few days of sideways to up trading from bears taking profits and bulls looking for a bounce. The selloff has had 3 legs down in a tight bear channel that began Nov. 5. That is a parabolic wedge sell climax, which typically leads to a bounce with at least a couple legs sideways to up.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1329; (P) 1.1396; (R1) 1.1437; …. EUR/USD’s decline reaccelerates to as low as 1.1355 so far today. Intraday bias remains on the downside for 100% projection 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. Break of 1.1463 minor resistance should now suggest short term bottoming and bring rebound back to 1.1523/1691 resistance zone first. However, decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1068 next.
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Head Lower

EUR/USD is trading lower, after accelerating slightly below the trend trendline support of a wedge pattern which can still be a valid ending diagonal if we consider a 'throw-over' formation. However, a recovery in five waves back above 1.1524 is needed for any change in sentiment. But so far, the...
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 15 Nov 2021 00:06GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1514 - Nov 05 low (now res). 1.1487 - Last Thur's high. 1.1461 - Last Fri's high. 1.1434 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month low. 1.1422 - 2020 Jun high (now sup). 1.1382 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1454; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1495 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1335. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1585. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1675.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Trades Sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone. If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437...
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD

Chart Of The Day: USD/CHF Poised For Big Breakout By Fawad Razaqzada - Nov 12, 2021 1. This article was written exclusively for Investing.com.There is little doubt which currency has been the king of foreign exchange market this week. The US dollar got a big boost... Euro Under Pressure As...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Technical correction could get underway before next leg down

EUR/USD has gone into consolidation following Wednesday's slump. Dollar gathered strength against its major rivals after inflation data. Trading action is likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day. EUR/USD has suffered heavy losses after the US inflation data triggered a dollar-buying wave but the technical outlook suggests...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Reaches 50.00% Fibonacci retracement

The decline of the EUR/USD, on Thursday, passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1463 and reached the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1455. Future forecasts were based upon whether the retracement level provides support. If the rate recovers from the 1.1455 level, the EUR/USD might...
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Trades on USD/JPY and EUR/NZD

Can you believe it’s already the middle of the week?. If you haven’t bagged pips yet, then you’ll definitely want to check out what’s up on USD/JPY and EUR/NZD’s charts. Get’ em while they’re hot!. USD/JPY: 1-hour. First up is a nice trend retracement play on USD/JPY’s 4-hour time frame.
investing.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Update

EUR/USD levels are well established so we keep trading them until prices breakout of the range. We have shorts at first resistance at 1.1600/10 from yesterday. USD/CAD we have longs at 1.2440/20 targeting strong resistance at 1.2510/30. GBP/CAD beat strong resistance at 1.6860/70 but meets a selling opportunity at 1.6930/50...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and technical analysis

To target 1.1700's, EUR/USD must cross massive hurdles at 1.1601, 1.1613. 1.1654 and 1.1681. Bottoms are located at 1.1533, 1.1519, and big break at the 5 years average 1.1490. Immediate targets on a break of 1.1490 are found at 1.1457, 1.1429, 1.1379, 1.1258, and 1.1197. Break below 1.1490 on the...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of reversal

EURUSD came below 1.1524 last week after a corrective B) wave rises to the channel resistance line. We expected that drop into C) which can be now the final stages of wave 5 that belongs to a higher degree ending diagonal. As such, we are aware of a reversal, but...
investing.com

GBP/USD Channel Continuation

Currencies Tumble As Inflation Worries Grow By Kathy Lien - Nov 09, 2021 18. Risk appetite soured today as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the first time in nine trading days. The simultaneous decline in currencies and Treasury yields... EUR/JPY Selloff Could Have More Legs; Neutral In...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves

EUR/USD bulls pause after two-day uptrend, keeps short-term resistance breakout. Firmer RSI, Momentum line back buyers below two-month-old key trend line hurdle. Horizontal area from early October restricts short-term downside. EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair...
Benzinga

EUR/USD Trades Near 1.1600 but Could Soon Resume Its Decline

EU Sentix Investor Confidence improved from 16.9 to 18.3 in November, missing expectations. Top US Federal Reserve officials set to leave their positions in early 2022. EUR/USD trades near 1.1600 but could soon resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair neared 1.1600 on Monday, trading around 1.1590 by the end of...
DailyFx

EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now

German ZEW highlights a more optimistic outlook. EUR/USD remains stuck in a range and at the greenback’s mercy. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The latest German ZEW data suggest that while current conditions are difficult, there may be better...
