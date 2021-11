The NHL and NHLPA are set to discuss what asymptomatic players must do as part of the NHL COVID protocol and possibly loosen the restrictions as all but one NHL player is vaccinated. In the meantime, the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line was hit again on Sunday when both Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel tested positive. Also in the Daily, NHL trade analysis–what can the Vegas Golden Knights give up for Jack Eichel, and the Ottawa Senators are shopping around, too.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO