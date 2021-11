Tua Tagovailoa took over for an injured Jacoby Brissett early in the second half and led the Dolphins to a 22-10 upset of the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football." Brissett (11-for-23 passing, 156 yards) exited the game with a knee injury at the start of the third quarter. Tagovailoa was listed as the backup quarterback going into the matchup because of a fractured finger. As Brissett entered the medical tent on the Miami sideline, Tagovailoa prepared to take his place.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO