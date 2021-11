Starfield is due for a big gameplay showcase in summer 2022, and it will show off some of the new advancements it's made over Bethesda's previous projects. Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard pulled the curtain back on the company's reveal plans for Starfield in a wide-ranging Reddit ask-me-anything thread. This specific bit of information came in response to a fan who asked if Starfield has any particular innovations which will help it set a new standard for RPGs, similar to Skyrim's impact on the genre 10 years ago. Howard didn't tease any hot gameplay details in response, but he did confirm something almost as good.

