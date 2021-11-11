CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chilli Filli bags Listed repeat at Market Rasen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3440Ev_0cti0aSf00

Chilli Filli retained her title and gained another Listed victory in the Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen

The Henry Daly-trained eight-year-old was triumphant in the race 12 months ago and ended last season with another black-type win when taking the Fair Maid Of Perth Mares’ Chase in April.

As a result Chilli Filli started as the 11-4 favourite in her bid for a repeat victory, odds she justified when jumping well to involve herself over the third-last before avoiding faller Casablanca Mix and going on to score by a length and a half under Richard Patrick.

“She obviously likes Market Rasen she made it all very simple really,” Daly said.

“It’s the perfect race for her, if only they could all continue like that!

“She’s fairly straightforward, she’s not difficult to get fit and she’s very, very tough.

“She’s obviously a very good mare, what we really like is winning the bonuses as well as they’re very valuable.

“She unfortunately fell over at Doncaster last year on very heavy ground (Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase), but I think she does want three miles so that might be a possibility for her next.”

It was a notable win for Patrick, too – as the 100th of his career.

The 26-year-old rider said: “I rode my first winner five years ago and lost my claim in December and since then it’s really snowballed, which is really nice.

“I’m very grateful for everyone who puts me up and continues to put me up, so hopefully I can ride another 100 and stay injury free!”

Fergal O’Brien’s Hunny Moon claimed a first fencing victory in the Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase, a performance that built on her third-placed run when taking to the bigger obstacles for the first time at Worcester in October.

Ridden by Paddy Brennan, the seven-year-old started at 3-1 and was a comfortable victor after jumping soundly throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103ppw_0cti0aSf00
Peejaybee clearing an obstacle to win his hurdling debut (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Racing TV Maiden Hurdle went the way of Richard Spencer’s Peejaybee, who returned to the Lincolnshire track to triumph on his hurdling debut having also won a Market Rasen bumper in February.

Ridden by James Bowen, the five-year-old was held up at the rear of the field and threw down a challenge two flights from home, comfortably surging clear to cross the line a taking three and a half lengths ahead of Horizon D’Ainay.

The chestnut was a 7-2 shot, with the race favourite being Alan King’s Raymond Tusk, a classy performer on the Flat but who had to settle for sixth on his jumping bow.

“He jumped well and travelled well, I thought it was a nice performance,” Spencer said of Peejaybee.

“Hopefully, all being well, we can go somewhere under a penalty in another novice and see where that leads us, it was very pleasing.

“I think whatever he does over hurdles he’ll be better as a chaser, as he jumps a fence really well.

“We’ll be mindful of that, I don’t think he wants to be over-raced over hurdles as we’ve got to look to the future over fences, he jumps well now already.

“We’ll keep it low key, try to win a novice under a penalty if we can and then just see what happens then.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyNvO_0cti0aSf00
Runners and riders in action at Market Rasen (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

King also saddled the favourite for the Limagrain UK EBF Mares’ “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle with Moonamacaroona (4-5) very nearly coming home the winner, but Jedd O’Keefe’s Fairfield Ferrata (15-8) collared her on the run-in to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Olly Murphy’s fine run of form then continued as Fresh New Dawn took the Racing TV Handicap Chase by a length at 7-2, after which the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle was claimed by Neil Mulholland’s Mister Sweets at 11-4.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Audarya eyes historic double in Filly & Mare Turf

Audarya is aiming to join Ouija Board as a dual winner of the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders’ Cup. James Fanshawe’s five-year-old does not head to Del Mar in quite the same form as she travelled to America last season – but still has the credentials to be a major player on Saturday.
SPORTS
newschain

Echo Zulu just sensational in Juvenile Fillies

Echo Zulu looked every inch a superstar in the making with a sensational performance in the Netjets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Del Mar. The unbeaten Steve Asmussen-trained youngster was taken straight to the front by Joel Rosario, and always looked to be moving well within herself. Juju’s Map and...
ANIMALS
newschain

Epatante on course for Fighting Fifth return

Nicky Henderson is looking forward to running Epatante in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle after giving her a spin at the Ladbrokes Winter Festival gallops morning at Newbury. Epatante took the Grade One prize at the Gosforth Park course last year and will be aiming to get back...
ANIMALS
newschain

Metier poised for Newbury comeback

Grade One-winning hurdler Metier is set to return to competitive action at Newbury next week following a racecourse gallop at the Berkshire circuit on Tuesday. Harry Fry’s charge won his first three starts over obstacles last season – completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in early January.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan King
Person
Richard Patrick
newschain

Nicholls confident ‘exciting’ Enrilo can sparkle in Ladbrokes Trophy test

Paul Nicholls believes Enrilo can provide him with a sixth victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy on Saturday week following a pleasing workout at Newbury on Tuesday morning. The Ditcheat handler won back-to-back renewals of the prestigious handicap as a rider aboard Broadheath and Playschool in the 1980s, while Strong Flow provided him with a first win as a trainer in 2003.
SPORTS
newschain

Shishkin ready to roll in Tingle Creek at Sandown

Shishkin is set to put his unbeaten record over fences on the line in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on December 4. The seven-year-old is Nicky Henderson’s sole representative among 14 entries for the Grade Two over two miles. Henderson reports last season’s Arkle Trophy and Maghull Novices’...
SPORTS
newschain

McGuinness looking to 2022 campaign with A Case Of You

Ado McGuinness is excited to see what A Case Of You can achieve next season after deciding to give his stable star a well-earned break. Narrowly beaten in the Flying Five at the Curragh in September, the son of Hot Streak proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in the Prix de l’Abbaye.
SPORTS
newschain

Leopardstown announces Dublin Racing Festival showpiece switch

Leopardstown has announced changes to the programme for the Dublin Racing Festival, with the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle switching days. The Gold Cup will now be run on the Saturday of the meeting, with the Irish Champion Hurdle moving to the Sunday...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racing Tv#Faller Casablanca Mix#Doncaster
newschain

Rothwell planning to appeal against Limerick penalty

Philip Rothwell is to appeal over the decision of the Limerick stewards to fine him €2,000, suspend jockey Adam Short for 10 days and ban Duffys Hodey for 60 days following a running and riding inquiry. The penalties were handed out following the first division of the Fexco Asset Finance...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy