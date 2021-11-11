CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Capitol Rioter Sentenced Has Lawyer With Bowtie, Dreads and a Documentary

 5 days ago
Harley.

Scott Fairlamb will go down in history as first US Capitol rioter sentenced following the January 6 attack. Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter and gym owner who punched a police officer, got 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to assault. After sentencing, Fairlamb's lawyer spoke with the press today and it was the world's introduction to a true character.

No, that's not the lead singer of Jimmie's Chicken Shack all grown up. It's Harley Breite and according to the documentary film website WhoIsHarley.com, he "is a 51 year-old criminal defense attorney in Paterson, NJ. He lives with his mom, is a big Rocky fan and is passionate about fighting."

Turns out the hair is just a teaser. Here's the trailer for the movie about his quest to win the love of a woman by taking an MMA fight in Brazil. Early in the trailer Breite says, "I represent the most despised people in society."

The film was supposed to premier at Tribeca in 2020, but was pushed back to 2021. Now that he's represented Fairlamb and the Internet has taken notice of him, a wider release shouldn't be far behind.

no excuses please
4d ago

51 and lives with his mom classic trump supporter but hey you do those 41 month and trump never met you and say your name

Too Blessed
4d ago

Did the Capitol Roiters really think their actions was going unpunished 🤔 I bet now they wished that they would've stayed their behinds home on Jan 6th, a day that will go down in HISTORY!! . Not a thing was accomplished by the Mob on that day "But Jail & Court Time" and a place in HISTORY

Claire_Huxatable
4d ago

Anything to avoid going to prison i guess he use anybody. Why not get a Rastafarian white attorney when your on trial for being a white extremist who tried to overthrow the government. Whatever works….

