First Capitol Rioter Sentenced Has Lawyer With Bowtie, Dreads and a Documentary

Harley.

Scott Fairlamb will go down in history as first US Capitol rioter sentenced following the January 6 attack. Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter and gym owner who punched a police officer, got 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to assault. After sentencing, Fairlamb's lawyer spoke with the press today and it was the world's introduction to a true character.

No, that's not the lead singer of Jimmie's Chicken Shack all grown up. It's Harley Breite and according to the documentary film website WhoIsHarley.com, he "is a 51 year-old criminal defense attorney in Paterson, NJ. He lives with his mom, is a big Rocky fan and is passionate about fighting."

Turns out the hair is just a teaser. Here's the trailer for the movie about his quest to win the love of a woman by taking an MMA fight in Brazil. Early in the trailer Breite says, "I represent the most despised people in society."

The film was supposed to premier at Tribeca in 2020, but was pushed back to 2021. Now that he's represented Fairlamb and the Internet has taken notice of him, a wider release shouldn't be far behind.