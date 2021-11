Red Bull came to Mexico expected to dominate and backed up that expectation throughout Friday when it was at times up to 0.5sec quicker than Mercedes. But Mercedes locked out the front row a day later, Valtteri Bottas from Lewis Hamilton. Which was the outlier: Friday or Saturday? The race was only a few seconds old when Max Verstappen made the answer to that crystal clear. Slipstreaming the two Mercs on the long, long run down to Turn 1 of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, he flicked left into the space Bottas had inattentively left there for him and now on the rubbered-in racing line, stood hard and late on the brakes and with sublime confidence ran off to a meeting he had with the man holding the chequered flag. The rest scrabbled about in his dusty wake.

