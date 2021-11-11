CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Dolphins Odds: Baltimore Popular TD Road Favorite

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens, the leaders of the AFC North, are set to visit the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Baltimore (6-2) has dominated Miami (2-7) of late, winning their three most recent matchups by a cumulative score of 137-16.

The last came in 2019, when the Ravens traveled to Miami and steamrolled the Dolphins 59-10.

Ravens’ Offense Cooking

Baltimore enters the game as a popular 7.5-point road favorite, with 87 percent of the bets and 88 percent of the handle at DraftKings backing the Ravens. The action has also been lopsided at PointsBet, where the line has held at 7.5 points despite 83 percent of the bets and 87 percent of the money backing Baltimore.

Meanwhile, AI-driven analytics company Quarter4 has forecast the Ravens with a 60 percent chance of winning Thursday night.

Baltimore ranks first in the NFL this year in rushing yards per game (161.6) and second in total yards (427.9). The Ravens are averaging 27.6 points, which ranks seventh in the NFL and third in the AFC.

The Ravens’ high-powered offense is led by a pair of South Florida natives — quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Jackson, a 24-year-old native of Boynton Beach, Fla., ran 21 times for 120 yards in last week’s 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It was Jackson’s 12th 100-yard-plus rushing game counting the postseason, the most ever by an NFL quarterback. Michael Vick, who played 13 years, had the previous record with 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9coI_0cti0Aht00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This is just Jackson’s fourth season, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh feels no need to minimize a major Baltimore weapon.

“We won,” Harbaugh said. “Would you rather not run (Jackson) 21 times and lose the game? It’s crazy to even suggest that.”

Jackson, who is completing 65 percent of his passes for a career-best 276 yards per game so far this season, has clearly improved as a passer, and it shows.

In his first three years in the league, Jackson was 0-6 when the Ravens fell behind by double digits. This season, Jackson is the first quarterback in 2021 to win after facing three double-digit deficits (against the Vikings, Chiefs and Colts).

Dolphins’ safety Byron Jones is wary of Jackson.

“He’s a playmaker with his feet,” Jones said. “It’s going to be hard. He’s fast. He puts people on skates 24/7. It’s super rare to see someone that quick who also has top-end speed. He can put you on ESPN (highlights) for getting shook.”

Meanwhile, Brown, a 24-year-old from Hollywood, Fla., leads the Ravens in catches (46), yards (682), average per catch (14.8) and touchdown receptions (six).

He was limited in practice earlier this week due to a back injury, but Brown was a full participant in Wednesday’s walk-through and was not listed on the final injury report.

Brown’s complement in the passing game is tight end Mark Andrews, who has 42 catches for 560 yards and three TDs.

Dolphins’ QB Is …?

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who are 7.5-point underdogs at home, haven’t yet announced their starting quarterback for Thursday’s game.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa missed last week’s 17-9 Dolphins win over the Houston Texans due to a fractured and swollen middle finger on his throwing hand. He was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday and officially listed as questionable on Wednesday.

The injury made it tough for Tagovailoa to grip the ball, and Dolphins coached Brian Flores opted for backup Jacoby Brissett, who won his first game since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ag1Nk_0cti0Aht00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami, though, turned the ball over five times in a sloppy offensive game. Brissett was intercepted twice, and he also lost a fumble.

It was Miami’s first five-giveaways-or-more win since 1990. They had been 0-for-21 in such games in the interim.

Miami’s defense, however, forced four turnovers as the Dolphins snapped a seven-game losing skid.

“Finally, something positive,” said Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who made a pair of one-handed grabs.

The Over/Under is 46.5 points at both sportsbooks. The Over has been backed by 62 percent of the bets and 56 percent of the money at DraftKings and 67 and 74 percent, respectively, at PointsBet.

>

Thursday, November 11th Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

Injury Report

Aside from Tagovailoa, starting center Greg Mancz was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Miami did receive good news with Jones (ankle) and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) participating fully in the final practice of the week. Reserve defensive back Elijah Campbell is a game-day decision with a toe injury.

The Ravens are likely to be without running back Latavius Murray, who is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is questionable after not practice on Wednesday.

Also questionable are tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh). Boyle was limited on Wednesday while Watkins was a full participant.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Ravens’ Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins ruled out

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing at least two offensive starters for a key AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have both been ruled out after not practicing this week. Devonta Freeman projects as the likely starter at running...
NFL
Field Level Media

Report: Texans discussing Deshaun Watson trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are in trade discussions involving beleaguered quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday. According to the Chronicle, the trade could happen later this week. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2. Watson hasn’t played for the Texans this season. He stands accused...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Field Level Media

Deshaun Watson Next Team Odds: Dolphins lead 12-pack

The Miami Dolphins are widely considered the favorite to land quarterback Deshaun Watson if he’s traded by the Houston Texans, but one sportsbook is offering odds on a dozen potential NFL destinations. MaximBet is offering the Dolphins at 3-2 (-150), with the Carolina Panthers owning the next-shortest odds to acquire...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#Draftkings#Pointsbet#Afc#The Minnesota Vikings
wnav.com

NFL-Ravens-Baltimore Colts

NFL/ RAVENS: Receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray missed practice on Wednesday for the Ravens, a sign that the team’s injury woes are still a significant factor after the bye week. Tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Chris Westry were at practice. Those two have been designated to return from the injured reserve.
NFL
Field Level Media

Sources: Deshaun Watson trade ‘not going to happen’ now

As the clock ticks down toward a Tuesday afternoon NFL deadline, the prospects of a blockbuster trade involving embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have dwindled down to somewhere between an extremely unlikely scenario to zero chance of unfolding. Here’s why a Watson trade is not expected to crystallize until...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Ravens vs. Vikings score: Lamar Jackson hits Baltimore on a TD double and knocks out Minnesota VOT.

The Baltimore Ravens returned to winning ways on Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 in overtime. It was really a story of two halves, with Lamar Jackson & Co. coming out flat in the opening clip. They spent much of the afternoon down double digits, but Baltimore led a furious comeback — erasing a 24-10 second-half deficit with three consecutive touchdowns.
NFL
Field Level Media

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Team Odds: Raiders, Ravens lead pack

Odell Beckham Jr. appears increasingly unlikely to suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after reportedly being excused from a second consecutive day of practice Thursday. SportsBetting.ag has established an entire market around the wide receiver, including -1000 odds that he will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. host Dolphins in ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Dolphins ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” matchup in Miami, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After opening as 6 ½-point favorites last week, the Ravens are now favored by 7 ½ by several bookmakers. With their overtime win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens (6-2) have won six of their past seven games and trail only the Tennessee ...
NFL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on TV, live stream

The Miami Dolphins finally returned to the win column Sunday. Their reward: a quick turnaround to face MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The Dolphins are 2-7 after beating the Houston Texans in a 17-9 turnover extravaganza. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the starting lineup hours before the game with Jacoby Brissett stepping in. Tagovailoa's broken finger could keep him out of Thursday's game, as well. Coach Brian Flores said speedy receiver Will Fuller will remain on injured reserve with DeVante Parker, meaning the passing game will again revolve around rookie Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.
NFL
chatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens expect WR Sammy Watkins to play Thursday vs. Miami Dolphins

It's looking like Lamar Jackson will have his top three wide receivers together for the first time this season. Sammy Watkins is expected to play for the first time in a month after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) play at the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday night.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction and Preview

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" after squeaking out yet another nail-biter. Their 34-31 victory over the Vikings in overtime on Sunday was their fifth in eight games this season decided by a touchdown or less. The Ravens are 4-1 in those games, catapulting...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Matchups, predictions for a potentially one-sided primetime game

On the surface, this Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins matchup should be one of the easiest Thursday Night Football games for which to make a prediction. However, can the 2-7 Dolphins spring a surprise on the 6-2 Ravens? Or will the previous history between these two continue unimpeded? Let’s take a look at the individual matchups and make a prediction for this game between the Dolphins and Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy