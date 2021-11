Former ambassador to Poland (Warsaw) Stephen Mull visited the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from Oct. 12-13 as part of the new Diplomacy Initiative launched by the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs (OVPGA). Mull met with students, taught a class and gave a talk on Poland’s political journey from communism to democracy, to a more challenged and less liberal version of democracy today. One of the U.S. Department of State’s leading experts on U.S.-Poland relations, Mull retired from the State with the personal rank of career ambassador, the highest rank in the U.S. Foreign Service. He now serves as vice provost for global affairs at the University of Virginia.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO