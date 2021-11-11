CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit.

The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice.

When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment.

The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge .

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals at the 2021 CFDA Awards .

