CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Oski’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Is Getting a Sequel

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vutrc_0cthz3Xs00

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg and Nike Skateboarding have teamed up once again to give the popular SB Dunk High a shark-inspired look.

After releasing their initial Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” in December 2019, the Swedish skateboarder and the sportswear giant have partnered again to reimagine the collab in a new white-based makeup after images of the shoe were shared by sneaker leak social media account @Soelbyjc yesterday.

The forthcoming style is not much different from the duo’s previous SB Dunk High release but the most striking difference is the white leather upper instead of the stealthy black color scheme from their previous collab. There are some similarities between both iterations as seen with the co-branded tongue tags along with the shark overlay panels on the sides, which replaces the traditional Swoosh branding. Adding a touch of color to the collab is red stitching that appears on the midsole.

“I’ve always been intimidated of sharks,” Oski told Nike ahead of his initial SB Dunk High “Shark” collab’s release. “They look so brutal and they move so skillfully through the water. They are the kings of their environment in my eyes. One of my favorite animals and just really iconic looking. I feel like if you can do anything as effortless as a [shark] can swim, you’re doing it right.”

Although an early look at the unreleased Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” collab was shared by @Solebyjc, a release date for the shoe has not been announced by either the skateboarder or the brand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝓙𝓒® (@solebyjc)

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Bape Looks Ahead to Spring With Pastel-Colored Bape Stas Coming Soon

Bape has a set of new Bape Sta styles coming soon. The Japanese streetwear brand confirmed this week that its latest Bape Sta “Pastel Color” collection will hit stores this weekend. The capsule will include three colorful pastel iterations of Bape’s signature Bape Sta silhouette that are meant to juxtapose the traditional hues used in products during the current fall and upcoming winter seasons. The pairs feature a premium leather upper with white serving as the base of the shoe before the looks are broken up with green and pink, pink and blue, or blue and green accents covering the overlay panels,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Nike Celebrates Valentine's Day With New Dunks

It appears that Nike will be celebrating next year’s Valentine’s Day by dropping a brand new colorway of the ever-popular Dunk Low. Official Nike product images of the upcoming pair were shared by @zSneakerheadz this week, revealing a traditional red and pink color scheme dressing what appears to be denim as the base of the upper and coupled with tumbled leather overlay panels. Unlike the standard pair of Dunks, the suede Swoosh logo on the sides feature lace underlays. Rounding out the look is a red midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole. According to the trusted leaker account, this pair will also be available exclusively in women’s sizing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Nike Sb#Nike Dunk#Nike Skateboarding#Swedish#Soelbyjc#Solebyjc
sneakernews.com

More Suede And Canvas Nike Air Force 1 Highs Expected This Season

Ahead of its 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 High has emerged in handfuls of experimental styles. Case in point: A canvas and suede arrangement dipped in an off-white, turquoise and black mix. Akin to a previously-seen iteration clad in autumn-friendly brown and orange, the newly-surfaced pair boasts a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown”

First teased in late April, the Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown” finally arrives stateside via Nike SNKRS tomorrow, November 5th. Having already launched overseas and at select retailers in the U.S.A. throughout October, the two-tone pair harkens back to Nike Dunk heritage. Reminiscent of the “Be True To Your School” campaign that helped launch Peter Moore’s design 36 years ago, the sneakers feature smooth leather across their upper, with “Dark Obsidian” sitting atop a lighter “Wolf Grey” base. Despite shipping delays, the pair has only grown in popularity since initial rumors surfaced earlier in the year, and understandably so. Like the Air Jordan 1 “Georgetown” expected February 2022, the low-top offering rounds out its two-tone ensemble with a “colorless” midsole and dark navy outsole combination.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Keeps It To Fall Colors With Their Latest Blazer Mid

Compared to the Dunk Low and High, the Nike SB Blazer Mid has had a lackluster season, only appearing a few times throughout the past few months. But here, we’re finally seeing the silhouette return true-to-form, offering up a classic colorway that’s indicative of Fall. A wheat shade is used...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaissance man who's gone from sneaker retail to podcasting to pasta sauce to acting and everywhere in between. Pete joins the crew to share footwear stories—like how he got Air Force 1s while locked up or his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs—and reminisce on his journeys. Also, the gang cracks open some Manhattan specials, preps for ComplexCon, and gives some analysis on the latest UFC card.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

Royal Blue Suede Ollies Onto The Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid

A mainstay within the Swoosh’s skateboard-ready offerings, the Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid has recently appeared with blue suede and white accents. Unassociated to any of the riders currently sponsored by Nike SB, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in high-quality suede across its upper. Profile swooshes and “NIKE”-branded panels on the heel deviate from the predominantly royal blue arrangement with white contrast. Underfoot, the midsole also follows suit, opting for a “colorless” take. Yet, the herringbone-patterned outsole further differs from the Nike Blazer‘s top-half in a gum brown makeup that ostensibly consists of recycled materials.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Tierra Whack Is Getting Her Own Vans Collab

Tierra Whack has been dropping loosie singles and excellent Instagram freestyles all throughout the pandemic but before fans get another album, the artist is delving into the world of footwear collabs. Her first official sneaker collection comes by way of partnership with Vans and stylist Shirley Kurata (above) who worked...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Another Kid’s Nike Dunk Low Gets Experimental With Orange 3D Swooshes

Throughout 2021, the Nike Dunk Low has displayed a penchant for nostalgia, reprising some of yesteryear’s most iconic styles. Yet, Peter Moore’s 36-year-old design has also carved out a space for experimental arrangements, with the latest arriving as a kid’s-exclusive. Akin to a previously-seen Nike Air Huarache, the upcoming sneakers...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low ‘3D Swoosh’ Releasing in Kids Sizing

Nike’s latest ‘3D Swoosh’ collection continues to expand with another kids-exclusive Dunk Low that will launch towards the end of the year. This Nike Dunk Low comes constructed with tumbled leather while White adorns the base and Grey runs across the overlays. Adding to the look, we have Orange embroidered 3D stitching Swoosh on the panels, tongue branding, and heel. Lastly, a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiconsumption.com

Off-White & Nike Collab on an Innovative Air Jordan 2 Low Redesign

Countless iconic Air Jordan silhouettes don’t need any assistance in being repopularized, but that clearly hasn’t stopped Off-White over the past few years. Virgil Abloh’s renowned Italian fashion house boasts an eye-popping sum of collaborations with the emblematic Nike subsidiary, and they’re pushing that trend forward with their latest joint effort tackling one of the basketball legend’s more polarizing pairs in the Air Jordan 2 Low.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dunk High Pro ISO Calls Back To Kentucky Blue

Fresh offf the heels of the release of the “Unbleached” iteration, Nike SB’s skateshop-only Orange Label is now looking to this new royal blue colorway that calls back to one of the originals of the epic Be True To Your School series. Featuring the college-style color-blocking that we’ve come to adore, this upcoming SB Dunk High Pro ISO pairs up that Wildcat blue against a white base in a full leather construction. Unlike the smooth leather seen in the Dunk Retros, this SB Dunk makes use of a lightly tumbled finish – a common material used in the SB-specific releases.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Major Nike Dunk Reserve Restock On Nike SNKRS App And Nike App

The Nike SNKRS App and the Nike App will have a Nike Dunk restock beginning at 10am ET. A variety of Dunk Lows, such as the “Championship Red”, “Multi-Camo”, and women’s “Yellow Strike” as well as a few Highs such as the Acid Wash 1985s, Black/White, and “Kentucky” are available now directly on a FCFS basis (no Draw). Head to the Nike SNKRS App or Nike App to get a pair before they’re gone.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

League of Legends Pro League x Nike Dunk Low: Release Information

Editor's Notes: Gaming's crossover with fashion and sportswear continues to build an unstoppable pace, with third-party industries finally recognizing the scale of the gaming industry's global audience and influence. High-fashion has frankly shown up late to the party, with the brands within its sphere using their bottomless budgets to scale...
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Dick’s Sporting Goods gets an assist from Nike

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nike is doubling down on its decades-long partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods by connecting their loyalty programs, the companies said on Wednesday. It's a move brands rarely make and another step forward in Nike's long strategy of working more closely with fewer but successful retailers that showcase its wares at a high standard.
BUSINESS
CNET

Get up to 40% off Nike clothes today

All you Nike fans out there will love this deal. Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike clothes for men, women and small children. Hoodies, running shoes, joggers and graphic T-shirts are all available, as is everything else you'd expect from a sale from a retailer like Nike. Here are just a few of the best deals you can find on the site:
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Bronze Eclipse' Nike Dunk Lows Get a Release Date

In addition to the upcoming “Cider” colorway, Nike has another iteration of the popular Dunk Low coming that’s perfect for your fall sneaker rotation. The Nike Dunk Low shown here dons a fall-ready look featuring a traditional white-based leather upper that’s combined with orange overlay panels and brown Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe is also equipped with orange shoelaces while matching “Nike” branding appears on the tongue tag and footbed. Completing the look is the tooling that blends together a white midsole with a brown outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy