Devonta Freeman vs. Myles Gaskin: Who Will Rush for More Yards in Ravens vs. Dolphins?

Among the relevant trends here, the Ravens are 31-23-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $570 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Baltimore also notched solid ATS marks when playing on the road (17-8-2, $820), kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (24-21-2, $90), facing AFC competition (26-15-1, $950), and against teams with a losing record (13-9-2, $310). The ATS numbers for 2021 are less encouraging, with the Ravens owning a 3-5 overall record (minus-$250), 1-2 mark on the road (minus-$120) and 1-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$450). After nine weeks of play, the Ravens offense ranks first overall in rushing offense (161.6 ground yards per game), second in total offense (427.9 yards per week), seventh in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and eighth in passing offense (266.3 yards per week).

