CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney’s CEO Discusses Theatrical Releases With COVID in “Rearview Mirror”

By Jamie Sylvester
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, we must admit we did a lot of binge-watching! From classic Disney films to Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney Junior shows, and everything in between, Disney+ was a necessity for our family. As COVID-19 cases dwindle and we’re all learning to navigate a new “normal”, we’re finding ourselves...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brian Grazer Talks Imagine’s Big Weekend After ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!,’ ‘Julia,’ ‘Paper & Glue’ Hit Theaters

Imagine Entertainment marked a trio of significant releases this weekend, helping to spell out Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s refreshed vision for their content shop after amassing development projects and biding their time through the pandemic. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick, Tick … Boom!” saw a limited theatrical release via distributor Netflix, after dazzling the 2021 AFI Fest a week prior with Andrew Garfield’s leading performance as late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Additionally, the acclaimed “Julia” from documentarians Julie Cohen and Betsy West hit theaters via CNN Films, chronicling the life of Julia Child. As did “Paper & Glue” from MSNBC...
NFL
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Sweeps VOD Charts as Netflix Originals Dominate the Streamer’s Top 10

Exhibitors who still believe that studios might settle on a 45-day minimum on  theatrical exclusivity saw their hopes crushed by “No Time to Die.” A month after its release, United Artists debuted the title on Premium VOD at $19.99. The timing parallels Universal’s 31-day strategy for films that open over $50 million. As anticipated, the latest James Bond immediately placed #1 on multiple charts, both those ranking by transactions (Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play) and revenue (Vudu). The film remained at #4 in theaters over the weekend, with a 23 percent drop the second lowest among top 10 films. Once again, the...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hasbro Forgets Razor Crest Disaster, Charges ‘Star Wars’ Fans $350 For New Project

Last year, Hasbro — who is The Walt Disney Company’s officially licensed purveyor of Star Wars and Marvel toys — faced serious online controversy after taking $10 million in crowdfunding money to create a Mandalorian Razor Crest set, right before Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) ship was destroyed by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the Battle of Tython (The Mandalorian Season 2, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”).
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Finally Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Facade

One of the most anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort is at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Marvel-themed coaster has been one that Guests cannot wait to explore, and after we had the opportunity actually to enter the show buildings, we understood why. The coaster is incredibly massive with tonnes of screens in place, which will surely tell a fantastic story. Guests will undergo a wild amount of twists and turns, and it seems that the built-up hype will surely be worth it. The coaster is located in one of EPCOT’s new neighborhoods, World Discovery. This will be the second Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction at Disney Parks in the U.S., the first being Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

“Fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek” Petition Extremely Close to Huge Milestone

At the end of last month, a petition was launched to fire The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Chapek. Created by an anonymous user, the petition reached 50,000 signatures in just two days with reports that it was being signed and shared by Disney Cast Members and Disney Imagineers.
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Fans Have One Request For Disney When Reimagining Mickey’s Toontown

Yesterday, Disney Parks announced that Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland park will close next year for reimagining, which will open in 2023 and include all new experiences. Though many Disney fans are excited for the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown, they do have one request for Disneyland — to keep Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Releases Discounted Prices For Military For 2022

With all the magical experiences returning to Walt Disney World since its phased reopening, as well as the 50th anniversary celebration in full swing, there’s no better time to start planning your Disney World vacation. As a military spouse, I understand the joy a Disney trip can bring to a...
MILITARY
Inside the Magic

Resellers Are at It Again as Free Disney+ Day Merch Goes Online

Disney+ Day was a fantastic day to be a Disney+ subscriber! Disney+ subscribers with a ticket and Park pass to the Disney Parks enjoyed early access to the Parks and even the Disney Park icons shined brightly with blue as Disney rolled out the blue carpet. One exciting perk was when Guests entered they received complimentary Disney+ Day merchandise. Well, it looks like the resellers are at it again as this once free merch is being sold online by resellers.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Ceo#Disney Day#Marvel S Eternals#The Walt Disney Company#Cfo
Inside the Magic

Toontown’s Reimagining Has Fans Asking For Another Land to Be Revamped

Ever since Disney Parks announced that Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland park will close next year for reimagining, fans have not been holding back their opinions. The newly reimagined Toontown will open in 2023 and will include all new experiences, including the highly anticipated Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Though many Disney fans are excited for the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown, the topic of revamping lands now has fans asking Disney to consider reimagining another section of the theme park — Tomorrowland.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Celebrities Spotted as Disney Parks Film Annual Christmas Special

The holiday season is around the corner and the Disney Parks are already celebrating the festivities. Overnight on November 1, Walt Disney World and Disneyland took down the Halloween decor and put up the iconic Christmas trees, wreaths, and lights around the Parks. Now, as we inch closer to December,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Drunk Goofy? This Disney+ Short Was Too Weird to Watch

Disney+ recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary! The streaming giant held “Disney+ Day” on Friday, November 12th with new content releases such as the original film Home Sweet Home Alone and the new shorts, Ciao Alberto and Olaf Presents. News also broke about upcoming films like the live-action Pinocchio debut time-frame and the first photo of the Sanderson Sisters was revealed for Hocus Pocus 2. Plus, Disney+ took to the Disney Parks for the celebration by having Park icons glow with blue and even blew up inflatables in Paris near the Eiffel Tower! It was a big day. But there was one moment that had us scratching our heads. A drunk Goofy?
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Unveils Newly Revamped MCU Timeline

Marvel Studios has been pushing out new projects at a wild rate ever since Marvel fans went 563 days without a movie or series amid the COVID-19 pandemic — until Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision debuted in February 2021. Now, following the November 12, 2021 Disney+ debut of Simu...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pixar
Variety

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sails Astray With $3.3 Million China Opening Weekend

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” didn’t manage to catch a swift current in its China debut, drifting to a slow $3.3 million first three-day weekend, according to data from the Artisan Gateway consultancy. The Maoyan data platform currently estimates it will gross a total of just $6.19 million. The adventure tale has clearly lost steam since its simultaneous release in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ in July, and even Dwayne Johnson’s star power hasn’t helped the park attraction vehicle paddle to farther reaches in the “Fast & Furious” franchise-loving country. Instead, the local parodic thriller “Be Somebody” took the lead, earning $19.9 million in...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Will Release in Theaters Multiple Days Early, For Some

If you are looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home debut this December, and you are located in the U.K. — we have some fantastic news for you. For the last while, Kevin Feige’s MCU has been one of the most popular superhero franchises around. The Marvel fandom is massive, and with Disney onboard, content is constantly being pumped out, growing the universe exponentially. For example, on Disney+ Day, we found out that a new animated series was coming to Disney, and it would animatedly show Peter Parker’s prequel. Spider-Man: Freshman Year will soon be coming to Disney+ (among other announcements such as X-Men ’97, What If…? Season 2, Echo, She-Hulk, and Agatha: House of Harkness); the next film that Marvel fans cannot wait to see is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland at Peter Parker/Spider-Man and is set to debut on December 17.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Spread Holiday Magic With Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

You can help spread holiday magic to children who need it most this year as The Walt Disney Company is once again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Disney Springs will be home to four different toy drop off locations so that Guests visiting the shopping and dining district can easily donate toys to children in need.
ADVOCACY
darkhorizons.com

Disney Stays Flexible With Release Strategy

Universal started the ball rolling with “Trolls World Tour,” and Warners went the biggest with their entire 2021 slate going day-and-date, but Disney has written its own chapter in the great streaming film release experiments of the past two years. Disney sent five films to its ‘Premier Access’ service which...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Lawsuit Filed! Did Disney Steal Rise of the Resistance Ride Idea?

When visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort chances are you have one attraction in mind… Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. While Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is a fun attraction, it doesn’t compare to the flagship attraction, Rise of the Resistance. Now, the extremely popular attraction is stuck in the middle of a lawsuit with a former Universal executive claiming Disney stole a ride idea.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

‘Daredevil’ Fan-Favorite Apparently Making Imminent MCU Debut

During the November 12, 2021 Disney+ Day, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company — as expected — dropped new footage from the upcoming MCU Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Clint Barton) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop). These new clips gave Marvel fans their first glimpse of Echo (Alaqua Cox)...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Stunning Images of Disney Park Icons Going Blue for Disney+ Day

Today is the big day! Disney+ is celebrating its second anniversary with the very special “Disney+ Day“! While Disney+ subscribers are enjoying new offerings available from the streaming giant today, such as the Disney+ original film, Home Sweet Home Alone, and the Pixar short film Ciao Alberto, Disney Parks are also going BLUE for the big day.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy