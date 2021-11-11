Disney’s CEO Discusses Theatrical Releases With COVID in “Rearview Mirror”

If you are looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home debut this December, and you are located in the U.K. — we have some fantastic news for you. For the last while, Kevin Feige’s MCU has been one of the most popular superhero franchises around. The Marvel fandom is massive, and with Disney onboard, content is constantly being pumped out, growing the universe exponentially. For example, on Disney+ Day, we found out that a new animated series was coming to Disney, and it would animatedly show Peter Parker’s prequel. Spider-Man: Freshman Year will soon be coming to Disney+ (among other announcements such as X-Men ’97, What If…? Season 2, Echo, She-Hulk, and Agatha: House of Harkness); the next film that Marvel fans cannot wait to see is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland at Peter Parker/Spider-Man and is set to debut on December 17.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO