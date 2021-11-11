CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 update: Kotz deems College’s COVID-19 handling this fall ‘generally a success’

By Adriana James-Rodil
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow masking compliance, however, may lead the College to make changes to the library’s operations. At the start of fall, the College adopted an indoor mask mandate, required most students and faculty and staff members to be vaccinated and pushed for weekly testing. This term has seen relatively low case counts...

www.thedartmouth.com

