Michigan AG apologizes for drinking too much at football game

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has apologized for having too much to drink at a University of Michigan-Michigan State football game.

“My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm for an incident that occurred on 10/30 at the UM/MSU football game,” Nessel wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Instead, I thought I would just share the events which transpired that fateful day.”

Nessel said she attended a tailgate party on an empty stomach and that she thought it was a good idea to “eat 2 Bloody Marys.”

“I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary’s, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad. As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea,” Nessel said.

Nessel wrote she started to feel sick while at the game, with friends encouraging her to leave so she wouldn’t vomit on other fans, helping her up the stairs and into a wheelchair to prevent her from stumbling in the parking lot.

Nessel later wrote that after being driven home, her wife provided her a blanket, water and Tylenol “for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day,” Nessel said, adding, “(Best wife ever!)”

Nessel shared a picture in the Facebook post of her slumped over in her stadium seat and wearing a Michigan Wolverine baseball cap pulled low over her face.

“From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary. Cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth,” Nessel concluded in her post.

“Sorry to all the people who have supported me for letting you down. I will try to do better.”