CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan AG apologizes for drinking too much at football game

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh7ck_0cthyO2500

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has apologized for having too much to drink at a University of Michigan-Michigan State football game.

“My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm for an incident that occurred on 10/30 at the UM/MSU football game,” Nessel wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Instead, I thought I would just share the events which transpired that fateful day.”

Nessel said she attended a tailgate party on an empty stomach and that she thought it was a good idea to “eat 2 Bloody Marys.”

“I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary’s, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad. As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea,” Nessel said.

Nessel wrote she started to feel sick while at the game, with friends encouraging her to leave so she wouldn’t vomit on other fans, helping her up the stairs and into a wheelchair to prevent her from stumbling in the parking lot.

Nessel later wrote that after being driven home, her wife provided her a blanket, water and Tylenol “for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day,” Nessel said, adding, “(Best wife ever!)”

Nessel shared a picture in the Facebook post of her slumped over in her stadium seat and wearing a Michigan Wolverine baseball cap pulled low over her face.

“From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary. Cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth,” Nessel concluded in her post.

“Sorry to all the people who have supported me for letting you down. I will try to do better.”

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

This is the Most Affordable City to Live in Michigan

Michigan reportedly has some of the most affordable cities to live in throughout the U.S. Honestly, what’s not to love about this great state, from the Great Lakes to the fall colors to the warm summers on the beach? I love it here, but I also grew up in Michigan, so perhaps I’m a bit biased.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Mining Journal

Michigan moose among us

MICHIGAMME — Off the edge of a parking lot at Van Riper State Park, an interpretive display showcases information and artifacts resulting from one of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ most shining achievements. The “moose lift,” as it was nicknamed, was a translocation project undertaken to restore the Upper...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

COVID-19 closes schools as virus surges in Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Hopkins Public Schools students are staying home for the rest of the week, following an outbreak of about 60 cases of COVID-19 among students, according to the district superintendent. It’s one of several districts in our region that have imposed additional mitigation measures following outbreaks among...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
NBC News

Michigan's AG got drunk before a football game and wrote about it on Facebook

Two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach, it turns out, was a bit too much for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. In a post on her personal Facebook page Wednesday, the state's top prosecutor acknowledged drinking too much before an Oct. 30 football game between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Spartans of Michigan State — and declining the pleas of staff members to hire a crisis management firm to handle the fallout.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan reports a skyrocketed number in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has drastically increased since Wednesday’s report. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,878 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday to Friday for a total of 1,188,678. The daily average of 7,939 newly confirmed cases has nearly doubled since the report on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Tylenol#Michigan Ag#Pr#Um#Msu#Michigan Wolverine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Gazette

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel apologizes for drinking too many bloody marys at tailgate party

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel apologized Wednesday for drinking too much alcohol at a college football tailgate party last month in Lansing, Michigan. A Facebook post from Nessel, a Democrat who is an alumna of the University of Michigan, said she had attended a football game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and got sick after drinking two bloody marys.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
46K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy