Order against woman who told Black child she’d kneel on neck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy that she would “kneel on his neck,” and calling him a racial slur.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office filed a civil rights complaint in Strafford County Superior Court against the woman, Kristina Graper, last month. It alleged that she threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a neighborhood park with her son on May 10. Her race was not mentioned in the complaint.

A judge approved the temporary restraining order on Monday, pending a final hearing or further order. It was agreed to by lawyers for the state and Graper.

It says Graper is prohibited from “engaging in or threatening physical force or violence, damage to property, or trespass on property” against the boy or his family — and anyone else — “motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or disability.”

The order also prohibits Graper from communicating with the boy or his family, except through attorneys, and “knowingly approaching within 250 feet” of the boy or his home.

Her attorney, Joseph Caputo, said Wednesday he anticipates the case will be resolved by agreement.

The complaint said the encounter distressed the child, who understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year. Millions of people watched the footage of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, pleading for air as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he stopped breathing.

