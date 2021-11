Penn State’s players, coaches and fans finally got to celebrate again. The football team’s first victory in 35 days would have been reason enough, but everyone was celebrating Jahan Dotson in particular. Nittany Nation might as well appreciate the affable wide receiver while it still can. The 5-11, 184-pound senior already could be burning NFL defensive backs, but he instead he was toasting Terrapins during Saturday’s 31-14 road victory over Maryland.

